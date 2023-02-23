Members of the planning team for the Hispanic Men’s Encuentro, which is March 11. (Submitted photo)

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s annual day-long gathering for Hispanic men this year will focus on how God knows us, loves us and calls us.

The Hispanic men’s “Encuentro De Hombres ¿Quién soy?” will take place from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Mary Mother of the Church Pastoral Center, 3501 S. Lake Drive, Milwaukee.

The gathering, which translates in English to “Men’s Encounter, Who Am I?” is for Hispanic men older than age 18 who desire to grow closer to Christ. The event will be presented entirely in Spanish.

Speakers for the event are Fr. Esequiel Sánchez, rector of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines, Illinois; and Dr. Ricardo Luzondo, internationally known Catholic conference speaker, author, and television and radio host.

The Encuentro includes inspiring, dynamic talks, adoration, Mass, activities and fellowship, said Eva Diaz, Director of Intercultural Ministries for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

“The presenters will rely on Scripture and will also draw from ecclesial documents such as the apostolic letter “Patris Corde” (“With a Father’s Heart”) by Pope Francis and “Redemptoris Custos” (“Guardian of the Redeemer”), the apostolic exhortation by Pope John Paul II on the person and mission of St. Joseph in the life of Christ and of the Church, among others,” Diaz said.

Bishop James T. Schuerman will serve as the main celebrant for Mass, with Fr. Sánchez as concelebrant and homilist. Additionally, Fr. Juan Manuel Camacho and Fr. José Mario Restrepo will serve as hosts.

“We will also have small group dialogue and recreational activities,” said Diaz. “We hope this event will help the men grow closer to Christ.”

The Hispanic Ministry organizes the annual Men’s Encuentro with the support of Bishop Schuerman, Fr. Camacho and Fr. Restrepo, as well as a planning committee.

“The planning committee is made up of men from all around the archdiocese who are contributing their time and talents to make this day centered on bringing as many men to Christ as possible,” Diaz said

The event began in 2015 and has taken place each year except in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The fee for the event is $60 and includes breakfast, lunch and materials. The gathering is limited to 200 participants. Those interested in attending need to register by Feb. 27. To register, visit this link: https://archmil.regfox.com/encuentro-de-hombres-2023.

The men in the planning committee feel it is very important to have a service project as a component of the Encuentro. They have included a list of needed hygiene items in the registration form for the Encuentro that participants can donate, and then on the day of the Encuentro, participants will have the opportunity to assemble the bags containing personal hygiene items that will then be donated to Capuchin Community Services.

Read more about the hygiene drive to benefit guests of Capuchin Community Services at https://www.capuchincommunityservices.org/ways-to-help/special-drives/hygiene-drive.