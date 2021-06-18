One hundred and fifty Hispanic men broke away from their usual Saturday activities and accepted the invitation to participate in a day of spiritual growth known as an encuentro. Sponsored by the Office of Hispanic Ministry, the encuentro took place June 5 at St. Adalbert Parish, Milwaukee, with the theme Somos templo (We are temple). Originally scheduled to take place in 2020, the encuentro was postponed due to the pandemic. Dcn. Pablo Pérez, associate director of Kolbe Ministry for the Archdiocese of Chicago, was featured as the main speaker. (Photos courtesy of St. Adalbert Parish, Milwaukee)