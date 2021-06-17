In the spring of 2022, Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki will lead a 10-day pilgrimage to Poland, honoring the life and legacy of Pope St. John Paul II.

“While every pilgrimage brings the opportunity for its share of graces, traveling the road together makes such journeys even more enjoyable,” Archbishop Listecki said. “We will entrust our time together to the maternal protection of our dear Lady of Częstochowa, in imitation of the great Saint John Paul II. We will also have an opportunity to reflect on lives of heroic holiness in Polish saints such as St. Maximilian Kolbe and St. Faustina.”

The trip is scheduled for May 25-June 3, 2022.

The full-package price, including airfare, is $3,895. There is a discounted rate for a land-only package, and an extra charge if someone requests a single room.

The enrollment deadline is Sept. 30, and the final deposit is due by Feb. 10.

More information, including a tour brochure, are available at https://www.petersway.com/9830.html.