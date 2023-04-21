A recent renovation by Fr. Gene’s Help Center has doubled the amount of shopping space for clients. (Submitted photo)

Fr. Gene’s Help Center, an organization providing free clothing to people in need in the Milwaukee area, has completed renovation of its storefront, doubling the size of its shopping space. In 2022, the center served more than 7,000 people, a 38 percent increase over 2021.

Fr. Gene’s Help Center allows people who need clothing to shop in its storefront. The shopping area previously measured 2,000 square feet, but now encompasses 4,000 square feet.

“The expansion allows us to accommodate more client shoppers, thus serving more people in need in the community,” said Executive Director Jessica Luebbering.

Fr. Gene’s Help Center has been providing clothing to people in need in the greater Milwaukee area for more than 50 years. Its mission is to provide dignity through clothing to people in need in the Milwaukee area. Since 1969, Fr. Gene’s Help Center has served thousands of families and individuals.