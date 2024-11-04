Chicago Auxiliary Bishop Jeffrey S. Grob has been named the 12th archbishop of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee by Pope Francis, the Vatican announced Monday, Nov. 4. Grob, 63, succeeds the Most Rev. Jerome E. Listecki, who gave his notice of retirement on his 75th birthday, March 12, as required. Archbishop-Designate Grob was ordained a bishop in the Archdiocese of Chicago on Nov. 13, 2020.

Archbishop-Designate Grob will be installed as Archbishop of Milwaukee on Jan. 14 by the Papal Nuncio to the United States, Cardinal Christophe Pierre. At that time, he will assume responsibility for the spiritual and pastoral well-being of Catholics in the 10 counties of southeastern Wisconsin and take on the day-to-day administration of the archdiocese. Until that time, Archbishop Listecki serves as Apostolic Administrator of the archdiocese.

Having grown up on a dairy farm west of Madison, Archbishop-Designate Grob sees this appointment as a homecoming.

“While still recovering from the surprise of the Holy Father’s appointment, I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to take up this new role in my home state,” said Archbishop-Designate Grob. “And trusting deeply in the Lord’s goodness, I commit myself to the service of the people of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. I am excited to get to know them and look forward to growing together in faith.”

“Pope Francis has blessed the entire Southeastern Wisconsin community with his selection of Bishop Grob, whom I have known for years,” said Apostolic Administrator Jerome E. Listecki. “He is a man dedicated to Christ and his Church. He possesses a priestly heart, and I believe he will quickly earn the confidence of the bishops, clergy, religious and faithful whom he has been appointed to serve.”

“For more than 30 years, the Archdiocese of Chicago and the People of God have been the beneficiaries of Bishop Jeffery Grob’s compassion, scholarship and commitment to service,” said Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, Archbishop of Chicago. “Pope Francis has recognized Bishop Grob’s extraordinary gifts and is returning him to his native Wisconsin as leader of the Milwaukee archdiocese. Our deep gratitude and prayers go with him as he continues to follow Jesus and bring grace to the fortunate people of his new archdiocese.”

A native of Cross Plains, Grob attended Holy Name High School Seminary in Madison and the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, Ohio. He was ordained to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Chicago in 1992 and completed his graduate studies at the University of St. Mary of the Lake, Mundelein Seminary in 1999. He received a Doctorate of Canon Law degree from St. Paul University and a Doctorate of Philosophy degree from the University of Ottawa in 2007.

Bishop Grob has served as associate pastor and pastor of several Archdiocese of Chicago parishes, assistant to the chancellor, associate vicar for canonical services, judicial vicar and chancellor. He was appointed an auxiliary bishop of Chicago on Sept. 11, 2020, and ordained to the episcopacy by Cardinal Blase Cupich on Nov. 13, 2020.

Born March 19, 1961 in Madison, Bishop Grob is the son of Gerald and Bonnie (Meinholz) Grob. His father is deceased, and he has no siblings. He has several cousins who reside in the Madison area and is looking forward to being closer to family. A lifelong Wisconsin Badgers football and hockey fan, Grob says he has not been converted to a Chicago Bears fan, even after so many years in Illinois. His personal interests include movies, German food, walking and a love of animals which was fostered from growing up on a farm.

His Episcopal motto is the phrase “Jesus the Vine” from the book of John (15:5): “I am the vine, you are the branches.”

Additional information about the archbishop-designate, as well as previous archbishops of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, is available at www.archmil.org.