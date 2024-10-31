HOLLY CERVENY

SPECIAL TO THE CATHOLIC HERALD

Fr. Yamid Blanco’s path to the priesthood was anything but conventional. From combating drug cartel violence as a police officer in Colombia to studying law, and eventually pursuing his true calling in the seminary, his journey is a testament to faith, resilience and a commitment to serving others.

On June 18, Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki appointed Fr. Blanco as the new pastor of two parishes: St. Joan of Arc in Nashotah and St. Catherine of Alexandria in Oconomowoc. Fr. Blanco has been warmly welcomed into the Lake Country area, but his journey to this point has been long and filled with challenges.

Born in a small town in eastern Colombia, Fr. Blanco was the youngest of five children in a devout Catholic family. His father, a builder, and his mother, a homemaker, raised their children with strong religious values.

“My parents were very honest, religious people. We grew up poor. But my mother always said, ‘We don’t have much, but my children always have food on the table,’” Fr. Blanco said.

At the age of 10, Fr. Blanco’s family moved to Villavicencio, a city in central Colombia, where he completed his high school education. After graduation, he found himself at a crossroads. Although he had always felt drawn to the priesthood, the financial constraints of his family made it impossible for him to enter the seminary in Colombia. His uncle, who worked in law enforcement, offered him a path forward by helping him enter the Colombian Police Academy.

Fr. Blanco’s years as a police officer were marked by extreme danger. It was the mid-1990s, a time of intense violence in Colombia, fueled by the mafia and various guerilla groups. As a young, single officer, Fr. Blanco was frequently deployed to some of the most violent areas, where gun violence was a constant threat.

“I know my dear mother was tortured as she listened to daily reports of officers being attacked,” Fr. Blanco said. These harrowing experiences led him to reevaluate his life and eventually seek a different path.

Searching for a new direction, Fr. Blanco began studying law. It was during this time that he felt the call to return to his spiritual roots. Having grown up in a devout Catholic household with many relatives in the priesthood, he was supported by his family in his decision to enter the seminary. He completed his philosophy studies in Colombia, which had a profound impact on his spiritual journey.

A Colombian priest friend who was serving at the Archdiocese of Milwaukee encouraged Fr. Blanco to explore his vocation in the United States. Intrigued by the opportunity, he applied and was accepted as a candidate for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. However, there was a significant hurdle: Fr. Blanco did not speak English. Undeterred, he dedicated a year to learning the language, which he now speaks with great appreciation.

“A language that I love very much, and I continue to improve,” he said. He then entered Sacred Heart School of Theology in Franklin, where he deepened his faith and honed his English skills.

“All of the things I did in my classes — presentations, writing papers, listening to my professors — it all helped me grow,” Fr. Blanco said.

He was ordained in 2012.

Born on the feast day of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Fr. Blanco has a special devotion to the Virgin Mary.

He feels she has intervened several times during his life. First, as a 1-year-old, he almost died of stomach problems; then, as a 7-year-old, he was almost swept away in a river and saved; next, as a police officer with bullets pounding around him; and lastly, when he struggled with English while studying.

“I prayed morning and night to Mary to open up my mind for the new language that would be needed for my priestly journey.”

Before his current assignment, Fr. Blanco served as an associate pastor in Cedarburg, then in Burlington, and most recently as pastor of two parishes in the Racine area: St. Louis and St. Paul the Apostle. At age 47, he is eager to bring his experience and passion to his new parishes in Lake Country. He is particularly excited about the opportunity to grow St. Joan of Arc School, seeing it as a vital part of nurturing the faith of the next generation.

“Children are the future of the Church and the faith,” he said.

Now a United States citizen, Fr. Blanco enjoys traveling throughout the United States and makes it a point to visit his mother in Colombia every January. While he holds his homeland close to his heart, he has also developed a deep love for the United States.

“This country has taught me so much; people are so respectful and welcoming. This is my home now, too,” he said.

As he begins his work with his new parishes, Fr. Blanco hopes to be seen not only as a spiritual leader and faithful servant but also as a friend to the community.

“I am an approachable guy — I love to just talk about life,” he said.