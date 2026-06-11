A DSHA player carries the ball during competition at the Girls High School Rugby National Championships in Salt Lake City in May. The Dashers advanced to nationals after winning the Midwest Championship. (Photo by Amanda Lavoe)

Girls rugby remains a niche sport in many parts of the country, but in southeastern Wisconsin it has become one of the area’s most successful girls high school athletic programs, thanks in large part to the sustained excellence of Divine Savior Holy Angels and Catholic Memorial.

As girls rugby participation has grown nationally over the past two decades, the two Catholic schools have established themselves among the sport’s premier programs. DSHA has won 23 state championships and 11 national titles since claiming its first state crown in 2007, while Catholic Memorial has been a perennial contender that regularly challenges for championships.

This past year provided another example of the strength of both programs.

Under first-year head coach Joe Kloiber, who succeeded longtime coach John “Chin” Klein, DSHA captured the 2025 fall state championship and followed it with a Midwest Championship this spring. Despite weather-related challenges that delayed outdoor practices until April, the Dashers swept through Midwest competition before advancing to nationals in Utah.

After suffering a narrow 13-10 loss to a team from Idaho and losing senior standout Molly McGown to a torn ACL, DSHA responded with decisive victories over Summit and Rocky Mountain to finish the season on a high note.

Kloiber credited senior captains Paula Goetz, Mia Minessale and Madeleine Saboie for providing leadership throughout the season. “They were strong leaders on the field,” he said. “But even better off the field.” He also praised the contributions of juniors Addison Josetti and Josephine Ikarih.

Yet success for the Dashers extends beyond wins and championships, and their faith is lived both on and off the pitch (field).

Team chaplain Erin Gonzales coordinated a servant leadership project at a Milwaukee charter school, where players tutored younger students and shared their time and talents. Like many rugby programs, DSHA emphasizes respect, service and sportsmanship alongside competition.

Those same values are evident at Catholic Memorial.

“Leave the jersey better than when you got it” is a guiding principle for Crusaders coach Alex Glorioso, who has helped continue the winning culture established by former coach John Waliszewski. Since taking over as head coach in 2021, Glorioso has led Catholic Memorial to continued success at the state level.

The Crusaders rely heavily on team culture and inclusion. Because players travel to Minooka Park in Waukesha for practices, upperclassmen often provide transportation for younger teammates, creating opportunities for mentorship and friendship. “These are bonding times for them,” she said.

Glorioso also intentionally builds fun into the program through team-building activities, talent shows and rugby-themed games.

Although Catholic Memorial was unable to attend nationals this spring because International Baccalaureate testing conflicts prevented several players from traveling, the Crusaders still enjoyed a strong season led by a veteran senior class including Lilli Bilicki, Nora Ladish (Captain), Cassy Lewandowski (Captain), Sunny Murray, Kate Sheahan (Captain), Sophia Sommerfeld, Maddie Staebler, Ella Vranak (Captain), Grace Worm and Dayana Zech, a German foreign exchange student.

For both programs, rugby offers something unique beyond championships.

Known internationally for its emphasis on respect and camaraderie, the sport fosters friendships that often transcend competition. Even fierce rivals such as DSHA and Catholic Memorial share a mutual respect built through years of competing against one another at the highest level.

Their rivalry has helped elevate girls rugby in Wisconsin while demonstrating how athletic excellence, faith and community can coexist both on and off the pitch.