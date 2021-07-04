The annual Higgins Blood Drive is held to honor the lifelong public service and community engagement of James and Janice Higgins. While James served as a Milwaukee police officer for more than 30 years, Janice worked as a nurse for more than 20 years. Together they raised 10 children, but found time to volunteer with Knights of Columbus, St. Vincent De Paul meal program, Christ King Church and School, and Pius High School.

The event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, 2111 Springdale Road, Waukesha.

The two of them were also dedicated lifelong blood donors, together giving more than 96 pints of blood. Because James and Janice lived in service of their family, the community and a pursuit of the greater good, blood donation was a regular part of their lives. They truly wanted to give the gift of life. “Heroes come in all types; their type was ‘O’. We donate in memory of our heroes”, said son Dan Higgins.

In their honor, consider the following information from Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin:

Blood donations in the United States continue to decline year over year.

Summers are a very challenging season for blood collection, as high schools and colleges, a significant source of blood nationally, are out of session.

Many other donors take well-earned time off to spend with family and friends while the weather is nice and school is out.

Most blood products only last 42 days, with some lasting as few as five days, which does not allow the accumulation of vast reserves of donations.

Versiti continues to rely on the generosity of blood donors to help support hospital needs – there is no “factory” where blood can be manufactured.

Appointments can be made at http://bit.ly/jjhiggins2021. Event info can be also be found at https://fb.me/e/bRI29s5Qt.