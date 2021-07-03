The Order of Preachers (Dominicans), Province of St. Albert the Great, has announced the solemn profession of Brother Jordan (Joseph) DeGuire, O.P., at St. Vincent Ferrer Parish in River Forest, Illinois, on Aug. 14, .

Br. Jordan grew up in Brookfield, and attended St. John Vianney Parish with his family. He graduated from St. John Vianney Parish School (Class of 2008) and Marquette University High School (Class of 2012). He then attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison (Class of 2016), where he was involved at St. Paul University Catholic Center. He met the Dominican friars at Blessed Sacrament Parish in Madison while he was a student. After graduating from college, he entered the Dominican Order in 2016 and made first profession in 2017. He is currently assigned to St. Dominic Priory in St Louis, where he is engaged in studies in preparation for priestly ordination in 2023.

Solemn profession is a lifelong commitment to follow Christ by living the evangelical counsels of poverty, chastity and obedience in a religious order recognized by the Church. Dominican friars make this vow to God and to the Master of the Order through their provincial superior. Br. Jordan will make solemn profession along with his classmate, Br. Peter Lewitzke, O.P., of Grayslake, Illinois.

The Order of Preachers (Dominicans) is an 800-year-old religious order founded by St. Dominic de Gúzman and dedicated to the charism of preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ. The Province of St. Albert the Great (Central Province) was founded in 1939, and has its provincial office in Chicago. The friars of the province work primarily in the Midwest region of the United States, though their work extends throughout the world. The current prior provincial is Fr. James V. Marchionda, O.P.