The Yang family have found a new unity in faith as dad Souama, son Mason and daughter Mariah prepare for Baptism and joining mom Khue as members of the Catholic Church. (Submitted photo)

In the family of Khue and Souama Yang, faith has always been a bit of a “gray area.”

“In the Hmong culture, when a daughter gets married, they often follow their husband’s religion,” explained Khue. When she married Souama in 2008, converting to his religion of shamanism might have seemed likely. But Khue, who was born to Hmong immigrants in California and raised Catholic, didn’t feel so sure.

“It was hard for me to grasp onto the shaman religion due to not knowing much about it and how to do certain rituals when required,” she said. But the opposite seemed true when it came to the religion of her childhood. Throughout her marriage, she attended Mass with her parents every so often; when the couple welcomed their children Mariah and Mason, she brought them, too.

And it always felt like home.

“Every time I go back to church, I always feel some type of serenity,” she said. “Almost like a calling.”

If God was calling Khue home, he was also calling Souama, Mariah and Mason — because they have all made the decision to join her in the Catholic Church. This Easter, they will be baptized at St. Peter Claver, Sheboygan.

“As a wife and mom, watching and supporting my kids and husband go through this journey makes me very happy, very happy,” said Khue. “Guiding my family through this journey made me realize, God has always been waiting for us, only when we were ready for him, he would welcome us happily.”

For his part, Souama said he always felt sure that “there is a greater power out there.”

“I just didn’t know what it was,” he said.

Shamanism had been a part of his life since he was born in Laos, and even after his marriage he would still attend shaman rituals with his parents and children. But as his parents aged and moved away, he felt unmoored in his spirituality.

“I know about the religion since I was born into it, but I’ve always had my parents do the ritual parts on my behalf,” he said. “I don’t know how to proceed since my parents always did it for me and in the shaman religion you have to do certain things correctly, which I don’t know how to do or was never taught and learned.”

Over the years, Souama had attended church at times with Khue and her family, and it had always been “a good experience.” “My wife mentioned (getting baptized) here and there. I always thought it could be a possibility, but never took it seriously,” he said.

But as their children grew older, the couple decided they wanted to take a stand when it came to religion, as a family. “As we grew more mature, we realized we wanted a faith that is stable for our children. A faith that is accessible to them,” said Khue. “When they have questions or doubts, they can find help and answers they need from the people around them or the faith’s community they’re with.”

Mariah and Mason were certainly familiar with the Church before, but they said that their involvement in OCIA — the process to join the Catholic Church — has led them to a deeper understanding of the faith. “My mom had always told me I was born a child of God,” said Mason. “I knew of him, but now learning about him and his son Jesus more through religious ed and church makes me love my new faith even more.”

“The OCIA journey has been wonderful,” Souama said. “I’m able to learn more in-depth on this new faith I’m accepting. I enjoy the people who come out to teach us and pray for us, also the new faces who are joining the Church and hearing about their experiences and what led them to join.”

For Khue, it has also been a transformative experience, reminding her of teachings imparted to her by her Catholic grandparents when she was little — “things I have learned during my time in CCD and youth ministry were forgotten but now remembered, which makes it that more meaningful and I’m so grateful.”

“I’m still learning more about my faith to grow it bigger. My biggest challenge is learning and remembering all the prayers,” said Mason. “I can’t wait to get baptized and become a child of God. I’m excited.”

“I felt like I should’ve done this earlier, but doing this now, I have no regrets,” Khue said. “I know I’m doing the right thing by leading my family onto this path. I can feel it.”