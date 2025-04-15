The famed mathematician and physicist, Albert Einstein, once stated:

“No problem can be solved from the same level of consciousness that created it.”

Early in his ministry, Jesus addressed a question to the crowds with regards to John the Baptist. Jesus asked: “What did you go into the desert to see?” (Matthew 11:7) In other words, what were you hoping to discover or possibly find and receive?

Interestingly, the whole Gospel narrative becomes transparent when that same question turns and is finally addressed in the direction of Jesus himself. What do you hope to see in Jesus? What are you looking for from him — and in him?

The great feast of Easter has dawned upon us once again. And as we reflect upon those individuals who went to the tomb and found it empty, we could ask them the same question.

Mary of Magdala, what did you go to the tomb of Jesus to see? No doubt, she went to the tomb of Jesus for the very reason that many of us who have ever visited a cemetery do. We do so to pray — to grieve — to honor a loved one who has died. But instead, Mary discovers a problem. The body of her master appears to have been stolen. Something is wrong — the tomb is empty.

We could put the same question to Peter. What are you looking for, Peter, running headlong to the tomb of Jesus? Peter marches right in and he, like Mary, finds the unexpected. There is uncertainty. Perhaps the religious authorities or political leaders have taken the body of Jesus to serve their own purposes. Peter goes to the tomb and sees a problem.

But then, of course, there is John. What about you, John, what did you go to the tomb to see on that first day of the week? In John, however, we discover one who stays outside the tomb — reverently falling to his knees — bowing down to catch a glimpse of what is happening there at the tomb. John sees — not a problem — but mystery. Faith has moved John’s heart to another level of consciousness.

Somehow, he sees – and believes! He believes the strange mystery of an empty tomb that proclaims an abiding presence – not an absence. He encounters a place for the dead that has somehow given way to new life. For John, there is no problem. Rather, he believes!!

The very same question can be addressed to each of us as we come to the annual celebration of Easter. What did you come to see? What are you looking for?

Maybe for you, like Christmas, Easter is a time to go to Mass. There are the sentimental feelings — a duty — the sense of nostalgia — a warmth and comfort you remember from your childhood. These are among the things you are hoping to experience once again at the annual Easter feast. It just seems like the right thing to do.

Or perhaps you regularly find yourself at the local parish church. You are present on Easter Sunday like you are on most every Sunday (or vigil) throughout the year. So, why do you go? Are you seeking to discover the mystery of Jesus Christ — more powerful than death — greater than sin — a light that promises to scatter all darkness?

Regardless of the reason, I invite you to encounter the Easter event like the beloved disciple in the Gospel. Come with reverence — bowing your mind and your heart before a mystery. Experience a reality that proclaims the abiding presence of God in the emptiness that can confront us in so many other places of our lives. Experience the mystery of life that flows precisely from the very midst of those places of death we encounter along the path of our lives. Experience the gradual decrease of darkness as it slowly but steadily slithers away before the risen presence of the Son of God!!

As you arrive once again at Easter Sunday, what do you hope to find — to encounter — to believe? The eucharistic mystery that God’s eternal Word left us desires to find us not only on Easter Sunday – but every Sunday – and in our parish churches, on a daily basis. Why not allow the One who can satisfy our deepest hungers to nourish you? Why not permit the One who abides with us to quench your greatest thirst?

Do not find in Jesus a stumbling block — a problem. Rather allow him to be the means to your salvation.

Happy Easter!!

—————————————————————————————–

Archbishop’s Schedule for Triduum, Easter

All are welcome to join Archbishop Grob across this sacred time at these public events and services:

Thursday, April 17

Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee

Friday, April 18

Stations of the Cross, 8:30 a.m.

Basilica and National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians at Holy Hill, Hubertus

Friday, April 18

Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – Good Friday service, 3 p.m.

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee

Saturday, April 19

The Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee

Sunday, April 20

Easter Mass, 11 a.m.

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee