Teacher of the Year – Melissa Buechel, Holy Trinity, Kewaskum



Family has always been the cornerstone of Melissa Buechel’s identity.

Her early life growing up in Slinger with five siblings, raised under the steady and faithful example of parents who will soon celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary, “our family, our traditions, have always been a core idea that we lived around,” she said.

So it’s not surprising that the element of family is also what Buechel loves most about where her career has taken her — the elementary classrooms of Holy Trinity, Kewaskum.

Buechel is one of six teachers who will be honored with the 2026 Catholic Herald Teacher of the Year Award at the Archbishop’s Catholic Schools Dinner on March 4.

Speaking about the school and the parish that supports it, a community of which she has been a part for 25 years, she becomes emotional.

“I think that’s why being in a Catholic school has really been a draw for me,” she said. “Because there’s just a different sense of family.”

Fr. Patrick Magnor, Pastor of Holy Trinity Parish, praised Buechel’s “apostolic heart, her dedication to Catholic education, and her genuine love for her students.”

“Her students are engaged, challenged to think critically, and encouraged to collaborate meaningfully,” he said. “She cultivates a culture of respect, kindness and academic excellence — always grounded in the Gospel.”

Buechel has been teaching at Holy Trinity for the entirety of her career, with time spent in both the second and third grade classrooms. Her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education is from Marian College, Fond du Lac. Teaching was a childhood dream, but it wasn’t until high school that she realized she was called specifically to elementary education.

“I feel like kids have always been kind of naturally drawn to me; I have a lot of nieces and nephews, and so that instilled my love of helping out younger kids,” she said.

She’s a natural at connecting with the age group, said her colleague Jayne Steiner, who has known Buechel for over 20 years and teaches fifth grade at Holy Trinity.

“I have seen her help a student nervous about attending Mass apply strategies to help calm himself. She used the life of specific saints to help him know that he was not alone and he overcame his anxiety,” Steiner recalled. “She gathers her class to have meaningful discussions — not just ask the question of ‘what would Jesus do?’ but (she) goes deeper into why it is important to treat our neighbor with respect. She is able to bring in Catholic Social Teachings and the virtues to real, everyday situations.”

“She helps her students grow as learners and as disciples,” agreed Tammy Aruit, fourth grade teacher at Holy Trinity, who credits Buechel’s mentorship with helping her to adjust to the school as a new teacher.

Buechel has also brought her musical gifts to the parish and school: When she and her husband, Jeff, began attending the 7:30 a.m. Sunday Mass at Holy Trinity after their marriage 25 years ago, they found the early liturgy was in dire need of a cantor. A lifelong singer, Buechel volunteered, and has been active in the music ministry since. For several years, when the parish school did not have a music teacher on staff, Buechel stepped in to lead a small group of students in choir.

Buechel has also served on the school’s leadership team for several years, assisting Principal Samantha Montini with schoolwide initiatives and projects.

“What stands out most about Melissa is that she teaches first and foremost by example,” said Montini. “Her steady presence, integrity and kindness set a tone that encourages students to rise to their best selves.”

Two years ago, Buechel took a hiatus from the classroom to earn her master’s degree in theology through the Cor Unum program at Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology, Hales Corners — but stayed connected to the school by working part time in the office and as an intervention specialist. The decision to pursue a degree in theology was motivated in part, she said, by her desire to better explain the faith to her students.

“It was very challenging for me, but it was very energizing at the same time,” she said.

Fr. Magnor said that, before being a teacher, Buechel is “first a lifelong learner” and “faithful Catholic.”

“As I have observed Melissa’s impact in the classroom for the past two years, (I am reminded) of the old saying: You cannot give what you do not have,” Fr. Magnor said.

“She is able to be such an effective teacher precisely because she gives what she has — a heart and mind formed by Jesus Christ and the beautiful truths of our Catholic faith.”