For 17 years, I taught moral theology and canon law at the Major Seminary, St. Mary of the Lake, Mundelein, Illinois. I was privileged to have in my class a number of priests and some now bishops who currently serve the Church throughout the United States. Many referred to moral theology as the front line of the Catholic Church. The society presented its own perspective of human behavior and that was not always in keeping with the Church’s teachings. Some of the students emerged from college programs that took issue with what the Catholic Church taught. Areas such as birth control, abortion, euthanasia and others were roundly challenged. The Church was seen as out of touch. Following the Church’s teachings often meant a countercultural stance, but a stance that was grounded in natural law and gospel perspectives. Embracing the Church’s teachings was a matter of faith. It called for intelligent witnesses. In my years as a priest and teacher, I often found that no matter how difficult the Church’s positions, it ended up that there was a wisdom and a rightness to what the Church taught. You can imagine the lively debate and discussions that occurred in the class.

Although there were basic questions of life that confronted all the Catholic communities, those questions became more complex as science presented its insights to the various moral questions. These scientific insights added to the moral rightness of the dilemmas proposed. Science affirms the human being in the womb; this is a human being. As scientific and technological discoveries continue, the Church must stand ready to confront and challenge the rightness and use of these discoveries. Just think of the wonders of the atomic age and the splitting of the atom. Atomic energy has certainly been a boon to humankind, providing energy for millions. But its use has not only been in energy production but also the creation of a weapon of mass destruction. We must remember that human beings possess not only the sense of good but also the capability of evil. So also, scientific and technological discoveries in the hands of human beings have the capacity for great good but also great evil.

Once during class, a student asked me how we could prepare for the moral questions that will confront our society in the future. I half-jokingly suggested that they should watch some popular sci-fi programs. Many science fiction writers present stories that include various new technological discoveries with a challenge that questions or limits man’s freedom. I am probably exposing my age, but “The Twilight Zone” series often dealt with difficulties presented to the human spirit through the use of technology. You could dismiss my assumption, but we are now confronted with AI (artificial intelligence). It is not a matter of when or if AI will be used. It is being used currently (some rugs are being cleaned and lawns mowed daily by robotic mechanisms). Many speak of how AI will replace human beings with cheaper and more efficient services. Elon Musk stated that he views a future where every being will possess a robot who will take care of children or administer care for the aged. He even posits that at some time in the future there may be even be more robots than human beings. Apart from the loss of jobs, AI will create a dependency. We will find it difficult to navigate through life without a robot.

Movies may be created by computer generated AI characters, no longer a need to film on location. Characters will be generated on the screen with an ability to shape individuals without a concern for their health or well-being, no need for human actors. Could Hollywood disappear as we know it? There will certainly be a new definition of what it means to be famous, a future of generated screen images all with human characteristics.

Some shocking developments have already emerged as AI’s ability to mimic human voices has presented itself as a solution to emotional problems encountered by younger or confused individuals. One believes that they are relating to a human being when it’s a computer-created entity that’s responding to their needs. The support for suicidal ideation has led to individuals taking their lives based on what they believed to be sympathetic support for their misguided personal assessments. There was even a report on a person wanting to marry their AI computer connection.

They say there is nothing new under the sun and each period of man’s development presents problems that have been encountered in the past. A major problem for this age and the use of AI is “anthropomorphism,” which is attributing human traits and characteristics to nonhuman entities. We have all experienced individuals talking about their pets. They speak of them as if they were human beings. Believe me, I have had pets growing up, and our dogs were like family members, but they were not humans. There is a need to treat our animals with respect. Who could deny the example of St. Francis of Assisi? But animals are not human beings. There are those in our society who would like to grant the same rights to animals that are granted to human beings (Peter Singer).

Technology is there to serve human beings but must be monitored and measured so that it is being used to further a moral “rightness” respecting the freedom of the human being. In the field of medicine, robotics allows people to have access to the best surgeons, and the precision of surgical technology may surpass human skills. Another advantage is the use of AI in the production of energy, providing this resource to much needed economically poor areas. There are countless areas that benefit human beings with the use of AI. However, the moral questions surrounding the use of AI will continue, but a firm grounding in the Gospel and the Church’s teaching will offer an underpinning to all AI actions, protecting the dignity of human beings and their human freedom.

I don’t believe that AI will be used to hear confessions or celebrate Mass, although I am sure someone in the future will try. Remember, God so loved the world that he sent his only Son so that all who believe in him might be saved. The Son of God became man and not AI. Understanding the transcendence involved in all human actions will keep us focused on God and not trying to make “man” a deity. Only Jesus can free us from sin and death.