Downtown Kenosha Catholic will present its second annual Variety Show fundraiser Nov. 10-11. This year’s show, entitled “49th Street Jazz,” will contain musical selections of both vocal jazz and instrumental jazz idioms, comedic sketches and other acts.

“Many members of our community will be represented on stage,” Jesse Gomez said. “We are excited to open our doors to the public for our show. It showcases many hardworking individuals and families who are taking their time and talents to give back to the church. Even the pastor, Fr. Sean Granger, will be on stage to perform.”

Gomez oversees all DTKC public events, including the variety show, and is also in charge of parishioner outreach and engagement. “I can guarantee that everyone who comes to this event will leave entertained,” he said.

The auditorium has been transformed through the addition of sconce lighting and 1920s-inspired tablescapes in anticipation of the event. “We are trying to transport everyone back 100 years and make them feel that they’ve just entered into a speakeasy,” Gomez said.

The proceeds of the fundraiser will go toward lifelong formation at DTKC, which operates the parishes of St. Elizabeth and St. James.

“By attending our variety show, people are helping children, teens and adults have materials, reduced-cost retreats and top-tier educational resources at their disposal,” said Louisa Fredriksson.

Fredriksson directs the religious education program for DTKC parishes and serves the organization in various other capacities. “You’re providing opportunities for families to connect with their church community and grow in their faith through supporting this annual fundraiser.”

Admission to the adults-only event costs $25 per person. There is an option to purchase an entire table for $200, which seats nine people, along with a complimentary bottle of wine.

In addition to the live entertainment, tickets include a buffet dinner at each performance. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and cash bar available throughout the evening, the latter of which will feature the Charleston, a cocktail concocted specifically for this variety show. The namesake is a 1920s popular dance that involves the fast-paced swinging of the legs and big arm movements.

The performances will be on Friday, Nov. 10, and Saturday, Nov. 11, in the St. Elizabeth auditorium, 714 49th St. Patrons should use the 49th Street entrance. While the live entertainment will begin at 7 p.m., the doors will open each evening at 5 p.m. beginning with a cocktail hour to be followed by a buffet dinner.

Tickets are available for the public to purchase, while they last, online (www.osvhub.com/saintelizabeth/forms/variety-show) or over the phone by calling 262-657-1156, ext. 3. In-person sales may be made via cash or check at the DTKC office by making an appointment via phone or by sending an email to Jesse Gomez directly at jesse@dtkc.org.