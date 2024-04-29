The Archdiocese of Milwaukee has created a 10-part audio series that takes a deep dive into the Eucharist that anyone may access for free.
Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki and Fr. Brad Krawczyk host the 30-minute segments of “The Most Holy Eucharist” series that was produced as part of the weekly “Living Our Faith” radio show and podcast. Fr. Krawczyk is the director of worship and liturgical formation at Saint Francis de Sales Seminary, St. Francis.
Each episode features expert guests who discuss the timeline, saints and other important figures, documents, culture and teachings surrounding the Eucharist and the Real Presence of Christ.
The aim of the series is to deepen appreciation of the Eucharist — and the Real Presence of Jesus — in our lives today as well as give formational historical context.
Episodes are available at tinyurl.com/27sk45hv and in the “Living Our Faith” podcasts in iTunes and Spotify. The episodes also were broadcast on Relevant Radio in the past year.
The episodes, topics and guests are:
- Episode 1 — The Last Supper, early Christian communities and Old Testament prefiguration, with guest Fr. John Paul Mitchell, Director of Propaedeutic Formation, Saint Francis de Sales Seminary, St. Francis.
- Episode 2 — The Gospels, especially the Gospel of John, and the symbols of wine and water, with guest Fr. Kevin Barnekow.
- Episode 3 — Certain New Testament books that follow the Gospels, with guest Fr. José Nieto, pastor of four Racine parishes — St. Patrick, St. Edward, St. Richard and Sacred Heart.
- Episode 4 — First through third centuries — St. Clement of Rome through St. Cyprian of Carthage, with guests Fr. Justin Weber, Administrator of St. Jude the Apostle, Wauwatosa; and Fr. Justin Kizewski, Director of Intellectual Formation, Saint Francis de Sales Seminary, St. Francis.
- Episode 5 — Fourth into seventh centuries — Eusebius of Caesarea through St. Gregory the Great, with guests Fr. John Gibson, Pastor of St. Jerome, Oconomowoc; and Fr. Justin Kizewski, Director of Intellectual Formation at Saint Francis de Sales Seminary, St. Francis.
- Episode 6 — Middle Ages, including 13th century and controversies before St. Thomas Aquinas as well as in his lifetime, with guest Fr. Patrick Behling, who is continuing studies at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.
- Episode 7 — Council of Trent (16th century) and the Protestant Reformation, with guest Fr. Michael Maher, S.J., who holds a doctorate in history, specializing in the early modern world.
- Episode 8 — The development of the liturgical movement, with guest Dr. Mike Brummond, Associate Professor of Systemic Studies at Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology, Franklin.
- Episode 9 — Receiving and experiencing the Eucharist in our modern lives, with guest Fr. John LoCoco, Archdiocese Vocations Director.
- Episode 10 — Our Lady and the Most Holy Eucharist, with guest Sr. M. Isabel Bracero, I.S.S.M., a Schoenstatt sister.