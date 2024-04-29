The Archdiocese of Milwaukee has created a 10-part audio series that takes a deep dive into the Eucharist that anyone may access for free.

Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki and Fr. Brad Krawczyk host the 30-minute segments of “The Most Holy Eucharist” series that was produced as part of the weekly “Living Our Faith” radio show and podcast. Fr. Krawczyk is the director of worship and liturgical formation at Saint Francis de Sales Seminary, St. Francis.

Each episode features expert guests who discuss the timeline, saints and other important figures, documents, culture and teachings surrounding the Eucharist and the Real Presence of Christ.

The aim of the series is to deepen appreciation of the Eucharist — and the Real Presence of Jesus — in our lives today as well as give formational historical context.

Episodes are available at tinyurl.com/27sk45hv and in the “Living Our Faith” podcasts in iTunes and Spotify. The episodes also were broadcast on Relevant Radio in the past year.

The episodes, topics and guests are: