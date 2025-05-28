Deacon candidates and their wives work on a project during formation at a retreat at St. Benedict’s Abbey and Retreat Center, Benet Lake. (Submitted photo)

Dcn. Aaron Jeske says his years of formation to become a deacon changed him.

“Now, I approach each day differently. Before I act, I try to ask myself, ‘How does this bring Christ to this person or situation?’ The answer isn’t always clear, but the habit of asking the question again and again has changed how I see the world — and my role in it,” he said.

This change ­— and his ministry to his parish and beyond as ordained clergy — are made possible by the annual Catholic Stewardship Appeal.

The five-year preparation of each potential deacon is just one of more than 40 ministries, programs and departments supported by the annual Catholic Stewardship Appeal, which touches every aspect of Catholic life in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. From supporting seminarians to funding Catholic Charities’ outreach, marriage preparation, youth ministry, faith formation and Catholic schools, the impact of CSA donors reaches far and wide.

For deacon formation alone, this has led to the ordination of 27 deacons in the past two years alone.

“The CSA covers the lion’s share of the costs of forming deacons,” said Dcn. Dale Nees, head of the Office for Diaconate Formation. “Absolutely everything we do depends in large part on the support we receive from the CSA. Our program essentially depends on the CSA campaign.”

The campaign kicked off earlier this year with a goal of $8.1 million.

“The goal is not just financial — it’s about deepening our collective commitment to the Church’s mission,” said Jenny Mendenhall, Director of the Catholic Stewardship Appeal. “Every dollar given is an investment in ministries that form future clergy, serve those in need, educate children in the faith and sustain parishes throughout the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. We are grateful for the generosity of those who have already contributed, and we’re encouraged by the early momentum. However, there is still work to do to ensure we reach every household and inspire them to be part of this mission.”

The deacon formation program currently has 12 deacon candidates on track for a 2026 ordination and 10 aspirants, who are in the first two years of the five-year formation program. Of the 22 men who make up the formation community, 21 are married, and the wives are such a critical part of the formation process Dcn. Nees counts them among the community members.

One of the tentpole moments of the formation process, Dcn. Nees said, is the societal ministry, which is a pastoral placement that occurs outside of their parish and is typically related to working with those who are marginalized within society. The other important skill the future deacons learn is theological reflection, which takes place with every pastoral placement.

“Learning and practicing theological reflection is essential to the development of those in formation as a deacon and (for their) future ministry,” Dcn. Nees said.

Participant and parish tuition make up about 25 percent of the costs to train future deacons, so the impact the Catholic Stewardship Appeal has on the curriculum is immeasurable.

The theme of this year’s campaign is “Your Gift Does God’s Work.”

“This phrase is at the heart of what the CSA represents,” Mendenhall said. “A gift to the appeal is more than a financial contribution — it’s an act of faith, a way of participating in the mission of the Church. Every gift, no matter the size, enables God’s work to be carried out in our communities. Each donation is a sign of God’s love at work in the world.”

John and Norma Herbers are beginning their third year as chair of the Catholic Stewardship Appeal. Part of their responsibilities include meeting with development officers to help guide the CSA and attending events which help to build the faith community.

“Your Gift Does God’s Work allows us to understand not just our role in supporting our Church and archdiocese but our need to do so,” John Herbers said. “Stewardship is both an obligation and an opportunity. As part of his people, we are called to return to God as many of the amazing gifts he has shared with us as we can. And by doing so we receive ever-more abundant gifts from God. We have the great ability to participate in God’s creation by sharing what we have been given.”

The Herberses are very aware of the need for and impact of the CSA on the Church in this part of the state.

“Without the CSA, our archdiocese simply could not minister to all of us in these 10 counties of southeastern Wisconsin as effectively as it has all these many years,” John Herbers said. “Without the support that all members of the Church provide, the mission and ministries supported by the archdiocesan staff simply cannot be fulfilled. We as a faith community would be left on our own without their guidance and support. Plus, the CSA supports each of our individual parishes, together with many ministries beyond those of the archdiocese including Catholic Charities, prison ministries and Saint Francis de Sales Seminary, among many others.”

Such as making excellent formation possible for deacons such as Dcn. Jeske, the youngest of the archdiocese deacons.

“So far, it’s been amazing. My favorite thing is preaching during Mass. My first homily I was a little nervous, and thought it was mediocre as far as homilies go. But weeks after I gave it, I was told that it inspired a parishioner to join our youth formation group as a catechist. Just goes to show that even though you aren’t perfect, God works through you in ways you never expect.”

“The Catholic Stewardship Appeal’s support for deacon formation is an incredible blessing for the Church,” Dcn. Nees said. “We thank everybody for their generosity.”