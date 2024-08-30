The Catholic Charismatic Renewal of Milwaukee will celebrate a day of renewal Oct. 5 at Schoenstatt Retreat Center, featuring speakers Ralph Martin and Peter Herbeck from Renewal Ministries. The day’s focus will be talks on “Strengthening the Prophetic Dimension of the Church” and “Equipping Us with the Gifts of the Holy Spirit.”

The primary role of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal is to lead others to a personal Pentecost in which they develop their relationship with the Lord and deepen their commitment of service.

Ralph Martin is the president of Renewal Ministries and hosts the weekly Catholic television program “The Choices We Face.” He holds a doctorate in theology and is the director of graduate theology programs in the new evangelization at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in the Archdiocese of Detroit. He is the author of “A Church in Crisis: Pathways Forward” and “The Fulfillment of All Desire: A Guidebook for the Journey to God Based on the Wisdom of the Saints.”

Martin and his wife, Ann, reside in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and have six children and 19 grandchildren.

Peter Herbeck holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and master’s in theology and is the executive vice president and director of missions for Renewal Ministries. For more than 30 years, he has served in evangelization and Catholic renewal throughout the United States, Canada, Asia, Africa and Eastern Europe. He is the co-host of the TV show “The Choices We Face” with Martin. Additionally, Herbeck hosts a daily radio show, “Fire on the Earth.” He is also a frequent conference speaker.

Herbeck and his wife, Debbie, have four children and 12 grandchildren and reside in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

According to Marianne Skrobiak, Liaison for the CCR of Milwaukee, the day of renewal is open to all.

“We can accommodate 500 or more to this event. The admission for the day is $65, which includes a box lunch with water,” she said. “We are excited and honored to bring Ralph Martin and Peter Herbeck from Renewal Ministries to our area. They have served many on an international level for decades.”

The day of renewal begins at 9 a.m. and concludes after 4 p.m. Mass celebrated by Fr. Arulananthan Ponnaiyan, pastor of Holy Apostles Parish in New Berlin. Popular Catholic musician Nick Scanlan will lead worship for the day. The deadline to register for the Day of Renewal is Sept. 19.

For more information and to register, send an email to ccroffice@archmil.org. Visit ccrmilwaukee.com or call 414-482-1727.