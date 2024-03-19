The founder and president of a national lay Catholic organization that now has a chapter in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee will speak at an April 13 breakfast in West Bend.

Christian Women in Action, a Catholic lay organization dedicated to helping and encouraging men and women in their daily lives, will host the event at the Columbian Banquet Hall. The guest speaker will be Stella Davis, who will talk about her ministry to save souls.

At 94, Davis, an author and speaker, has led a storied life. A wife, mother and grandmother, she has studied at the Bible Institute of the University of Steubenville, Ohio, and was a member of the International Association for Deliverance in Rome, a group comprised of Catholic priest exorcists as well as laity and therapists involved in deliverance ministry. Additionally, she has authored two books, “Giving God the Praise” and “Spiritual Warfare.” More information can be found on her website: https://cwiaholyspirit.org/.

This new CWIA chapter currently meets every two weeks at the home of Terri Biertzer, the chapter president, said Marilynn Gundrum, one of the four vice presidents.

“Terri used to run the now disbanded Magnificat group in Milwaukee. She became well-acquainted with Stella and her organization and formed this chapter in May of last year,” said Gundrum. “Fr. Jacob Strand, Pastor of St. Francis Cabrini in West Bend, has offered rooms for our prayer meetings as we grow. He also helped us get Fr. Rick Wendell to be our spiritual director as he felt he would know well about the charismatic movement.”

CWIA’s mission statement is:

To worship, praise and glorify God in all areas of our lives. To win souls for Jesus Christ, especially those not reached by commonly used methods of evangelization. To share with believers and nonbelievers the full Gospel of Jesus Christ, including Jesus as Lord and Savior, Baptizer in the Holy Spirit, Deliverer and Healer. To work for spiritual unity among Christian believers. To foster fellowship among men and women, especially the elderly, widowed, separated, single mothers and incarcerated. To encourage women to participate in the activities of their local church. To help men and women recognize their proper roles and relationships according to the Scripture. To provide outreach meetings, bible studies, workshops and weekend retreats for spiritual growth.

Gundrum is excited to hear Davis speak and said her mission is to show individuals how to utilize the gifts of the Holy Spirit, healing and deliverance.

“She has worked with laity and priests to deliver people from obsession, and has served on deliverance teams,” Gundrum said. “I hope to hear more about it at the breakfast meeting. She is a powerhouse and a very prayerful person. She made her first Holy Communion at 5, and has focused a lot on teaching others about the gift of discernment.”

The goal is to have quarterly breakfast meetings. There are no dues for the organization.

To attend the event, you must register online at https://cwiaholyspiritwi.org. Early-bird tickets cost $20 (early-bird pricing is available through April 1, and tickets are $25 after that).

For more information on CWIA or to join the organization, contact Terri Biertzer at 262-853-3349, Marilyn Gundrum at 262-707-3339 or email cwiaholyspiritwi@gmail.com.