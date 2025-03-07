Christian Men and Women in Action will hold a breakfast Saturday, March 15, featuring guest speakers John and Colleen Willard, whose message of miraculous healing in Medjugorje has been shared on Relevant Radio, Ave Maria Radio and Shalom TV.

The breakfast will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 11600 W. Park Place, Milwaukee, and will run until noon. Tickets are $23 and can be purchased at cwiaholyspiritwi.org. Time for personal prayer will be provided and confessions will be heard.

Christian Men and Women in Action was formerly known as Magnificat Women’s Ministry, and held regular breakfast meetings for about 15 years. Last year, the ministry decided to pivot to embracing the mission of the Christian Men and Women in Action, a group begun in Alexandria, Virginia, by speaker and author Stella Davis.

“The focus is developing and using the gifts of the Holy Spirit, especially the gift of discernment,” explained member Marilynn Gundrum of the purpose of the ministry.

The group has previously held two breakfasts in West Bend, but have relocated to the Hilton Garden Inn due to popular demand.

“These breakfasts bring men and women together who are searching for truth, support, sharing their faith and better understanding of scripture,” said Gundrum. “In these days of doubt, confusion and uncertainty in the world, and where God’s laws are challenged or ignored completely, our mission is to bring all souls to Christ. By developing and using the gifts available to us from God we all can see the light of truth and the will of God on how to live our lives.”

Future CWIA Breakfasts are scheduled for September and December. For more details, visit the website at cwiaholyspiritwi.org.