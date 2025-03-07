Organizers of the March 16 Inspire Concert hope it will be as successful as the 2023 offering. (Submitted photo)

It didn’t matter if singers have absolute pitch, perfect dulcet tones, or a unique timbre. What matters is the ability to sing, understand phrasing and discern their personal register.

Reading music is also a plus for preparing to sing at the second Inspire Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 16, at St. Margaret Mary, 3970 N. 92nd St., Milwaukee.

The first Inspire concert took place in April 2023, and a second concert was slated for 2024 but was canceled.

“We are presenting these concerts as we’re ‘inspired’ and have the resources to do so. For our 2023 concert, we had 23 singers and six instrumentalists, and at the moment, we have 29 singers for our March concert,” said Kurt Bardele, the musical director for the event. “In the first concert, we had mostly Catholic, and a few non-Catholic Christians, sing, but this time, we have about 14 different Catholic and Protestant communities represented.”

For the upcoming concert, Bardele invited anyone who enjoys Christian music to sing. While he has not actively pursued high school students, they are welcome if their parents or guardians are willing to attend or participate in rehearsals.

“No auditions were necessary; as long as the person can sing and learn harmonies, we are fine, but I do prefer that they can read music,” he said. “Interestingly, we have more interest in this concert than previously because there was still buzz from our last concert. We’ve been more aggressive in getting the word out about this opportunity. Church choirs seem to be shrinking, and people are less interested in committing to an entire season.”

To prepare, Bardele gave each musician a music binder about a month before the first rehearsal. Currently, singers are asked to attend at least one of three weekly rehearsals. There are four weeks of rehearsals and one week of two dress rehearsals without instrumentalists.

Bardele hopes for a great turnout, similar to or greater than their 2023 concert.

“At the 2023 concert, we had an audience of about 400, which, admittedly, was about four times what we expected,” he said. “The comments right after and during the reception and the following weeks were so heartfelt. People were moved by hearing songs that reminded them of significant events in their spiritual journeys and by the surprises in the arrangements.”

The concert will include an eclectic mix of approximately 20 beloved and well-known Christian songs and hymns, including Amazing Grace, Day by Day, On Eagle’s Wings, How Great Thou Art and more.

“We wanted very familiar, beloved music, and that attendees would enjoy singing,” said Bardele. “This time, we wanted to include a few more universal Christian hymns. We surveyed several YouTube viewers, past participants, attendees, etc.”

If a singer wishes to join the Inspire Concert, Bardele asks that they be fast learners, as rehearsals have begun.

The concert is free and open to the public. No reservations or tickets are required. A freewill offering will take place.

Following the concert, a light reception will feature simple desserts in the church’s lower-level hall.

“In 2023, the reception was packed and as spirited as the concert itself,” said Bardele. “As time has passed since the first concert, I feel even more strongly about this event. It seems to draw an audience and participants who feel challenges, sometimes serious, in their lives. Through a commitment to finding solace and self-value, universality, spirituality, or beauty, some find it in sharing the making of meaningful music. This event makes it easier to participate because of its short-term nature.”

For details, contact Marcy Stone at mstone@stmmp.org or 414-403-8427.