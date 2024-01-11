Catholic Memorial High School has selected a business entrepreneur and a former Archdiocese of Milwaukee superintendent of schools as its 2024 Legacy Award recipients.

Christopher Rebholz, a member of the class of 1981, will receive the Professional Achievement Legacy Award. He is an accomplished “serial entrepreneur” whose diverse portfolio of companies is a testament to his professional abilities, a Catholic Memorial media release said. Rebholz also supports healthcare and education initiatives with the Rebholz Family Fund, Children’s Wisconsin, Variety — the Children’s Charity, St. Anthony on the Lake Parish, and Catholic Memorial High School. His three daughters also are Catholic Memorial graduates.

Dr. Kathleen Cepelka, who will receive the Memorial Legacy Award, was the Superintendent of Schools for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee from 2010 through 2022. From 1999 to 2007, she was the principal of Catholic Memorial High School. Dr. Cepelka has held numerous positions as a Catholic school administrator, board member, teacher and leader for more than 50 years. Upon her retirement in 2022, she was named Superintendent Emerita for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. Dr. Cepelka has been honored with local and national awards. She is an inspiration to all for her kindness, leadership and commitment to Catholic education, the Catholic Memorial media release said.

They will receive the honors at the Waukesha school’s 75th Anniversary Gala on Feb. 17.