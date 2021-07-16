The Christ Child Society of Milwaukee, an all-volunteer organization serving children in Southeastern Wisconsin since 1948, has used a $2,500 grant from the Catholic Community Foundation to purchase 744 new board books for babies of disadvantaged mothers in the Milwaukee area.

The books are being included in Baby Bundles (previously named Layettes) that the organization provides to local hospitals for distribution to new mothers in need. The books will help families in the community begin to establish reading readiness and a commitment to lifelong learning.

The Baby Bundles program was temporarily discontinued in 2020 because of the pandemic, but members restarted it in April. Between April and June, a total of 180 Baby Bundles – including the new books funded by the Catholic Community Foundation – were delivered to Aurora Sinai, St. Francis and St. Joseph hospitals. The Christ Child Society will continue to include the books as the program expands.

For more information, contact Joan M. Marino, Christ Child Society of Milwaukee, 414-807-5667, joanmarino@wi.rr.com or visit https://christchildmilwaukee.org.