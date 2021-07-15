The Basilica of St. Josaphat is inviting visitors and tourists to experience a new audio tour created by Antenna International, a company that creates “story-driven” audio tours for museums and cultural attractions. The project was made possible by contributions to the St. Josaphat Basilica Foundation from a small group of donors. The Basilica is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“We are receiving very positive feedback from guests who have taken the audio tour. Even people who know the Basilica’s history have said there are stories that are new to them,” Colleen Cheney-Trawinski, executive director of the St. Josaphat Basilica Foundation, said.

“We’re so happy to be able to welcome people back. This is truly Milwaukee’s Basilica. Our doors are open to everyone. The history of the Polish immigrants, who built the Basilica, echoes the experience of so many people who come to America looking for the American dream. The Foundation is grateful to the donors who made this audio tour possible, which tells the Basilica’s unique story so effectively and in such an entertaining way. It’s great for adults and youth. Kids as young as 8 years old have enjoyed the tour with their parents.”

Basilica visitors should enter through the rear doors of the John Paul II Pavilion accessed from the Seventh Street parking lot west of the main church. At the gift shop in the lower level, guests may pick up a headset and audio device for the tour.

A $5 donation is suggested for touring the Basilica, which will benefit the Foundation’s mission to preserve, restore and enhance the Basilica of St. Josaphat.

For more information about the Basilica of St. Josaphat and the St. Josaphat Basilica Foundation, visit www.thebasilicafoundation.org/about.