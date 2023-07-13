Help is needed to spread a message of faith and truth via billboards this summer.

Steven DeMore, a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Parish, Milwaukee, is hoping to raise $12,300 to help fund billboards at five locations in the greater Milwaukee area — including Greenfield, Menomonee Falls and Jefferson County — depicting images of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The digital billboards, which will be live July 17 through Aug. 5, proclaim “Blessed Be Jesus Whose Mother is Mary” and “Christ King of Kings.”

This billboard campaign follows a similar one launched last month by DeMore and fellow St. Stanislaus parishioner Jean Weymier. They were inspired, said DeMore, to spread the image of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in particular during the month of June, which is traditionally observed as the month devoted to the Sacred Heart.

In recent years, June has become a month when imagery and messages surrounding the topics of sexual orientation and gender ideology are ubiquitous in mainstream society. This is an effort to redirect the focus to God, said DeMore.

“With everything that’s going on in our world — with the uncertainty people have about certain things — we felt a billboard of this nature would really go over well, and it has,” he said.

That initial campaign in late May and early June raised $12,000 for the five billboards. With the success of that effort, DeMore and Weymier were eager to purchase billboard space again in July. DeMore said he is hopeful there can also be future campaigns, and ideally would like to secure static billboards that can be up for the whole month, as opposed to digital billboards which filter through several different advertisements. Any funds over and above the $12,000 needed for this current campaign would go toward that goal, said DeMore.

“We’ll just keep running them. We’re thinking big,” he said.

To learn more about the campaign and to donate, visit www.givesendgo.com/GAMZH.