Catholic Memorial High School has announced three students in the class of 2021 have been named National Merit Finalists from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. The three finalists from Catholic Memorial are: Rachel Ginn, Olivia Moroney and Maria Serb.

More than 1.5 million juniors in more than 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. Out of that group, only 15,000 advanced to the finalist level. These three students have met the requirements to advance to finalist standing based on their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in college studies, and will be considered for National Merit Scholarship to be offered later this spring.

All three students at Catholic Memorial have been a part of the prestigious programs offered at CMH, including the International Baccalaureate and Advanced Placement Programs, the acclaimed Internship Program, the nationally recognized STEM program, numerous clubs, championship athletics, and award-winning performing arts.

“We are so proud of the accomplishments of these three incredible students,” said CMH President Donna Bembenek. “They are not only hard-working in the classroom, but they are all extremely involved students and truly exemplify a CMH graduate. We are excited to see them continue to excel after high school.”