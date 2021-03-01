Catholic Central High School held its annual Outstanding Scholars Breakfast on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Pictured are (front, from left) Morgan Ramsey, Kaleigh Lynch, Makayla Vos, Jane Diaz, Principal Bonnie Scholz, Academic Dean Theresa Phillips; (back, from left) Scott Gunderson, Madison Maile, Samantha Seib, Cara Krien, Giacomo Ricci and Evander Craig. (Submitted photo)

The fourth annual Catholic Central Outstanding Scholars Breakfast was held at the Mercantile in Burlington on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Catholic Central juniors and seniors with a cumulative 4.0 or higher GPA were honored. This year’s keynote speaker was former Wisconsin state legislator Scott Gunderson. Guests included members of the CCHS Board of Directors and the parents of honored students.