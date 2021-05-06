Capuchin Franciscan friar Michael Dorn (center) was ordained to the priesthood on April 24. (Photo courtesy of the Capuchin Franciscan Province of St. Joseph)

Capuchin Franciscan friar Michael Dorn was ordained to the Roman Catholic priesthood in a Mass held Saturday, April 24, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Dorn, 42, is a native of Adrian, Minnesota.

Br. Mike professed his solemn vows as a Capuchin friar in 2020. He took his first steps of discerning a call to life as a Capuchin Franciscan in 2015, when he entered the Capuchin Postulancy Program in Milwaukee.

Before discerning a vocation with the Capuchins, Br. Mike had previously served with AmeriCorps, the Catholic Worker, and had a career as a social worker serving youth experiencing homelessness, as well as working with citizens in recovery from addiction or returning from incarceration.

“My vocation was born out of having experienced the visceral and unconditional love of God when I needed it most in my life,” said Br. Mike. “It is only by the grace of God that I’m alive today and am now a Capuchin brother whose priesthood is to share this love of God with all of Creation.”

Br. Mike completed his theological studies and formation for the priesthood at Catholic Theological Union in Chicago. While in formation in Chicago, Br. Mike served on bread trucks and at food pantries, in building repairs and maintenance, as a jail and hospital chaplain, and as a deacon at St. Rita Parish. In his first assignment following ordination, Br. Mike will live and minister on the Crow Reservation in Montana.