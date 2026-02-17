Teacher of the Year – Colleen Parks, St. Mary’s Visitation, Elm Grove

A church and school called St. Mary has weaved a thread through the past and present Catholic education journey of Colleen Parks.

St. Mary in Menasha was her faith home growing up. St. Mary’s Visitation, Elm Grove, is her faith home now, and is where God is using her to help fourth graders grow up immersed in the same faith that acts as the center of her life.

“I got married at this church and my children were baptized at this church,” she says of the parish, “so I have lots of connections to this parish and this community and the school.”

Parks is one of six teachers who will be honored with the 2026 Catholic Herald Teacher of the Year Award at the Archbishop’s Catholic Schools Dinner on March 4.

Parks, a graduate of St. Norbert College, De Pere, who also holds a master’s in reading from Cardinal Stritch University, has given 18 years of her life to the school over two tenures, and has witnessed a strong sense of stability in a community that includes many alumni parents and many families very active in the parish.

“When they come here, they feel like it’s a comfortable place to be,” she said.

“I like how you go to church on the weekend and you see the kids there and their families there. They’re at donut Sunday, or the family Rosary twice a month. You can see them there. You can make those connections to what the priest said at the homily. It’s very tangible. It’s very concrete that way.”

Concrete, tangible and real is exactly what Parks attempts to make the Catholic faith in everyday ways for her children, within and far beyond the sacramental experience.

“I take a lot of time and energy to think about how I can intentionally make the connection between faith practices and daily life, be it simple as teaching a new devotion or talking about their own experiences at home.

A simple example involves a research project her students are doing on individual U.S. states, something she hopes will create a mindset of seeking things reflecting God’s presence in everyday life.

“It’s even as simple as making a Catholic connection for the state you’re researching for your presentation. Trying to intentionally make connections whenever I can, and something they could do,” Parks said. “Hopefully they’re thinking of this in other ways, so they carry this on in everything they do. ‘How can I make a Catholic connection to the things I do?’”

Parks also takes advantage of what St. Mary’s Visitation Parish offers on its grounds to create lessons of service in faith, including service field trips to the cemetery.

“Every November, she takes her class on an All Saints/All Souls Day field trip to the parish cemetery where they have a prayer service. She promotes and practices the Spiritual Work of Mercy of praying for the dead,” said Siegfried Spelter, Principal of St. Mary’s Visitation.

In addition, Parks shows leadership in organizing school-wide projects such the Catholic Relief Services Rice Bowl program and a recent school-wide assembly on vocations.

“Colleen is an excellent role model in how to live a faith-filled life for her students, and those lucky enough to be in her class benefit tremendously from her work and example,” Spelter adds.

Parks says that her 26 years teaching in Catholic schools have given her reason for hope in the young people whom Catholic schools educate.

“I think they’re totally open for practicing their faith,” she says. “They’re very engaged and open to learning as much as they can about their faith. They want to know; they want to be able to live it out.”

As deeply thankful as Parks is for receiving Teacher of the Year, she is not the type to toot her own horn, even as the coworkers and parents whom she calls “awesome” effusively praised her in countless recommendation letters.

“This is what I do. I feel like this is what I should be doing,” she humbly shares. “I shouldn’t really get extra credit for that. I’m doing what I should be doing. I want to walk the walk.”

She encourages others discerning a career in teaching to remember that Catholic schools offer a unique opportunity to share the core of God’s truth in an educational setting.

“Have enthusiasm, capitalize on your joy about sharing your faith. Be very open to sharing it,” she says.

“It’s important to be proud to share your faith and to be proud to be a Catholic. It’s something that you should be proud to be.”