Teacher of the Year – Litza Janowski, Blessed Sacrament, Milwaukee



Litza Janowski takes the Blessed Sacrament seriously, and not just because it’s the name of the school where she teaches.

“Holding the Body of Christ, I still get nervous doing that because it’s Jesus,” she admits about being an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion for weekly Masses at Blessed Sacrament Parish School on Milwaukee’s south side, part of Seton Catholic Schools.

“When I’m able to share that with someone I’ve already got a connection with and they receive it, we’re united. We’re sharing that experience together.”

Janowski feels an extra-special joy in those moments, because she gets to share Jesus in literal form and in spirit throughout every school day with her beloved second graders and countless others whom the Des Plaines, Illinois, native and Alverno College graduate has given her vocation to over 29 years.

“I get a fist bump from the eighth grader. I get the good morning from someone who I haven’t even taught, but the other kids know me, so they want to get to know me,” she says.

“I think that’s the spirit we have here at Blessed Sacrament.”

Janowski is one of six teachers who will be honored with the 2026 Catholic Herald Teacher of the Year Award at the Archbishop’s Catholic Schools Dinner on March 4.

Raised attending Catholic school, Janowski taught for five years before her first year instructing at a Catholic school.

“I ended up at St. Mary’s in Hales Corners with an all-time great (principal), Sr. Rene Kuban S.F.C.C., and I knew it,” she says. “Catholic schools were what I was going to do.”

Janowski eventually followed Sr. Rene to Blessed Sacrament, starting out with kindergarten before being drawn to a second grade position due to it being a critical sacramental formation year.

“I wanted second grade. I wanted to teach sacraments,” she said, adding that the mix of natural curiosity and sacramental formation creates moments of faith-filled wonder in students that age.

“There’s magic in second grade. They’re still innocent enough to be hooked on everything you say, but yet they’re starting to be formed enough that they can ask their questions, they can reason and they can work independently,” she says.

“When you put that with the lens of faith, they’re not just sitting there looking at what’s happening. They’re not just hearing about God. They’re starting to personally connect and to watch that little light go on when they say, ‘Oh, I say “amen” — that means I believe.’ Or when they receive Jesus for the first time.”

Just as she gives Christ literally and figuratively to her students in moments of sacrament, prayer and service, she receives God’s presence back continually through the faces of the kids to whom she gives so much devotion.

“I have a student this year with some special needs, and I am not a special ed teacher. He wants to be in school this year. He doesn’t want to not be with me,” Janowski says. “He’s trying to do things he’s never been able to do before. To me, that’s the work of God. He’s allowing me to touch this child’s life in a way that makes him want to be in school.”

Janowski has continually facilitated those moments, so many over the years that she has built a reputation as a solid “old school,” yet deeply compassion-centered educator.

She has taught not only younger siblings of her former Blessed Sacrament students but has helped mold the children of her previous pupils.

Janowski describes herself as strict and old school, but her decades at the school have helped build up a rapport with many families that gives new students a sense of safety.

Some of those same students whom she taught the sacraments to now invite her to sacramental moments as adults, such as weddings.

Janowski says the support she continually receives from her colleagues at her “home away from home” and from her husband at home allows her to plan many more years of teaching at Blessed Sacrament before retirement.

“I have a supportive school and a supportive pastor who fill my cup so that I can continue to pour out to those that I teach each day,” she says. “I’m also eternally grateful for the support of my husband, who allows me to live my passion and spend the hours that I need to.”

All allowing her to offer Jesus to her students, in many ways.

“It’s very humbling,” Janowski says, “to be able to share Jesus with others.”