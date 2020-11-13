Vevette Hill Nwagbaraocha and other members of the Black Catholic Ministry Commission are participating in the Celebration of Catholic Witnesses Zoom Conference this month. There are two dates remaining: Nov. 14 and Nov. 21.

According to Fessahaye Mebrahtu, MA, MDiv, ThM, Director of Black Catholic and Ethnic Ministries for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, the conference is being held to celebrate Catholic candidates for sainthood.

“We had planned to have a Zoom conference on Black Catholics in the process of canonization but (instead) we are joining a national virtual conference with Bishop (Joseph N.) Perry,” he said.

The Tolton Ambassadors DC is sponsoring the conference along with the USCCB, Daniel Rudd Fund, the Archdioceses of Cincinnati, Washington and Chicago, and the Tolton Spirituality Center.

In the Zoom conferences, they are featuring Pierre Toussaint and Mary Lange, Henriette Delille and Augustus Tolton, Julia Greely and Thea Bowman. Free registration is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/122107178859.