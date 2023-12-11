Basilica Night at the Bucks will ring in the New Year at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.

The Basilica of St. Josaphat Choir will perform the National Anthem at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1, as the Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Indiana Pacers.

“Everyone is very excited for this,” said Lee Gwozdz, Director of Sacred Music for the Basilica. “We sent them an audition recording; they contacted us, and we determined the date.”

Each ticket purchase using the St. Josaphat QR code will give back a portion of the sales to benefit the Basilica music ministry and St. Josaphat School.

“The schoolchildren will be able to walk onto the court to greet the team and sit courtside. It will be a great experience for them,” said Gwozdz. “This will be very special for the St. Josaphat Parish School basketball players, who are very excited to greet the players and be there for the starting lineup.”

While many tickets have already been sold, Gwozdz said the Milwaukee Bucks have promised to try to find more if they sell out their allotment.

“Ticket prices have doubled since they got the new guy, Damian Lillard; fortunately, we signed the contract before he was in the picture, so they are bound to give us the original prices,” he said. “We were hoping to sing more than the National Anthem, but we were lucky to get this. The choir will be promoted for their upcoming concerts after this, so it is very helpful.”

Ticket prices are $30 per seat and $51 per seat. Order tickets at fevo-enterprise.com/event/bsj24.

Christmas Nativity Concert

The St. Josaphat Choir is performing its annual Christmas Nativity Concert, “Dome for the Holidays,” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at 2333 S. Sixth St., Milwaukee. However, this concert is sold out.

Epiphany Christmas Concert

The Basilica Choir is hosting an Epiphany Christmas Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7. Ticket prices are $25 for adults 12 and up and $10 for children 5-12.

In addition to the three performances, the Basilica Choir has produced a CD featuring the best of their live performances over the past two years. These are $15 and available at the Basilica gift shop. They are working on getting a contract to have the music available on Spotify and iTunes as well.

“If people don’t know what a CD player is, we are in the process of getting everything online,” said Gwozdz. “That way, if they go to Spotify or iTunes, they can buy the whole album or pay for individual tracks. “

Gwozdz encourages anyone interested in attending the concerts or the Bucks game to purchase tickets soon.

For Concert Tickets, visit:

A Basilica Christmas Epiphany:

https://thebasilica.org/events

Join the Guild link:

https://thebasilica.org/basilica-concerts.

To purchase the CD:

Basilica Gifts and Tours

621 W. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee

Phone: 414-902-3523