The popular rock-climbing wall will be back on Saturday, July 22, as part of Arise Family Day at Village Park in Menomonee Falls. (Photo by Larry Hanson)

Arise Family Day is returning to Menomonee Falls Village Park on Saturday, July 22, offering attendees of all ages an afternoon of fun in a faith-filled setting.

Starting at 2:30 p.m., families will have the chance to interact with Bishop James T. Scheurman, priests, deacons, seminarians and religious sisters while enjoying live music and other family-friendly activities.

“I think families are excited to gather again for this wonderful day that integrates faith, fun and fellowship,” said organizer Kristen Winter of Arise Milwaukee, which is putting on this event for the third year in a row.

Winter said that attendees can expect the return of perennial favorites like Kona Ice, bounce houses and a rock climbing wall, with the addition of a few new attractions like freshly made cotton candy, a strolling magician and a photo area. Families can also enjoy Village Park’s brand-new play area and splash pad.

From 5 to 6 p.m., families are invited to participate in a BYO picnic dinner; there will also be the option of ordering dinner from Chick-fil-A on-site, or grabbing takeout from restaurants in nearby downtown Menomonee Falls. This will be followed by an outdoor Arise Worship Night from 6 to 7:30 p.m., featuring speakers, Eucharistic Adoration, confession opportunities and prayer teams.

Families are encouraged to invite others to join them at Arise Family Day, and the family who invites the most attendees will win a dinner and house blessing with Fr. Tim Schumaker, along with free admission to next year’s event.

Since it was first held in 2021, Family Day has been a popular summer staple of Arise Milwaukee’s event calendar. Winter attributes the growth of the day to “the goodness of God” in providing staff and volunteers who work hard to produce it, in doing so meeting a deep need that local families have “for a strong faith community to support them in living out their vocations joyfully and prayerfully,” she said.

Though early registration is encouraged, walk-ins are still welcomed on the day of the event. Online registration runs through July 20, and the cost is $25 per family.

There are still openings for teen and adult volunteers to assist with activities during Family Day, said Winter. Those interested in being a part of the excitement can email mackenzie@arisemke.org or familyday@arisemke.org to get involved.

For more information and to register a family, visit arisemke.org.