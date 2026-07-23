ST. FRANCIS, WI. – The Archdiocese of Milwaukee will relocate its Mary Mother of the Church Pastoral Center from St. Francis to Oak Creek following the purchase of the former Master Lock headquarters at 6744 S. Howell Ave.

The 120,000-square-foot building, will undergo renovations, including the addition of a private chapel. Archdiocesan staff are expected to begin moving into the new facility in phases starting this fall, with a formal blessing of the building and chapel planned for spring 2027.

“This decision reflects our commitment to responsible stewardship and to the long-term mission of the Church,” said Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob. “By relocating to a modern, appropriately sized facility, we are reducing future operating costs while creating a pastoral center that better supports collaboration, accessibility and service to our parishes, schools and ministries.”

The current pastoral center in St. Francis is costly to operate and requires significant maintenance. The new facility, approximately one-third the size of the current building, is expected to provide a more sustainable and cost-effective home for the archdiocese’s central offices.

Plans are still being made for the current pastoral center property on Lake Drive in St. Francis. The archdiocese said it will evaluate uses that align with its mission to spread the Gospel and bring people closer to Christ.