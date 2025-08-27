Please join me in praying for the victims and families of those who were killed and injured in the shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School this morning. Our hearts break for the families and communities who have been traumatized by violence, especially during the sacred celebration of Mass. As Psalm 34:19 tells us: “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted, saves those whose spirit is crushed.”

During times like this we need to lean into our faith, hold each other up, and be compassionate to each other, recognizing the dignity of each person we encounter.

Know that my prayers are also with our teachers, staff and students for a safe and blessed school year. The start of a school year is supposed to be a time of anticipation and new beginnings — I hope that is not diminished by this tragedy.

Most Reverend Jeffrey S. Grob

Archbishop, Archdiocese of Milwaukee