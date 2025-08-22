Ordained in 2024, Fr. Charles Luke serves as the associate pastor at St. Robert Parish in Shorewood and Holy Family Parish in Whitefish Bay.

Fr. Luke has a twin sister who is a religious sister. Sr. Regina Marie is a Sister Adorer of the Royal Heart of Jesus and is assigned to a convent in Wausau.

He grew up in Sheboygan as the third of six children.

Luke studied philosophy and theology at Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio.

Something that brings Fr. Luke hope is Andrew Vaughn batting .360 since joining the Brewers.

What should people know about priests?

Don’t assume that we are unavailable. People often tell me — “I know you are so busy … I don’t want to burden you with one more thing.” While we might be busy, and sometimes have to say no to certain things, it doesn’t automatically mean we are unavailable, and it certainly doesn’t mean that doing something or attending something would be a burden.

What is bringing you joy right now?

I have two great parish assignments that have brought me a lot of joy. I also really enjoyed the opportunity to be involved with several youth ministry projects this summer, including launching a brand-new St. Robert Day Camp.

What are you reading right now, and what Catholic book do you recommend others read?

I’m reading Peter Ramey’s translation of “Beowulf.” I recommend Dr. John Bergsma’s “Bible Basics for Catholics.” It’s a very accessible introduction to the big picture of salvation history (it even includes stick figure illustrations) yet is also nuanced and carries a surprising amount of depth for such a short book.

What’s your favorite season?

Easter — I know it has arrived on the first Sunday after the first full moon after the spring equinox. I know that sounds archaic, but I actually love the symbolism of the date of Easter. It arrives at the point in the year when the light begins to have mastery over the darkness both during the day and during the night. And that, understood in its fullest possible sense, is what we celebrate at Easter.

What do you do on your day off and in your free time?

I like to visit my family, spend time with other priests in the area, and get out and enjoy Milwaukee. I also have been playing in a volleyball league this summer on my days off, which has been a lot of fun.

Tell us why you love being Catholic.

I love being Catholic because I love Jesus and it is through the sacraments of the one, holy, catholic, and apostolic Church that I receive Jesus.

What’s a favorite TV show/movie and why? How do you balance how secular TV/movies are with your faith?

Terrence Malick’s “A Hidden Life” — the story of Bl. Franz Jägerstätter’s resistance to the Nazis in the Second World War. It is a story about fatherhood, fidelity, courage and how God’s reich (kingdom) is ultimately stronger than the Third Reich’s tyrannical grasp for power.

Something I think of often in discerning digital media is the beatitude “Blessed are the pure of heart, for they shall see God.” What we look at shapes our imagination, and our imaginations filter how we perceive the world around us. If we fill our imaginations with things of God — we will see God. If not, we won’t. The stories we consume matter, probably more than many of us are aware. Looking for stories that speak truly about the world and are also beautiful has been a helpful guide for me in this area.

How did you know you were called to be a priest?

I entered seminary in 2019 largely because I knew if I didn’t at least try it, I’d always be wondering about it. Then spring of 2020 came along and when the world shut down, Saint Francis de Sales Seminary became Saint Francis de Sales Monastery. I spent the COVID-19 lockdowns at the seminary with about 30 other men where we continued to pray together as a community, celebrated Mass every day, and carried on the life of the seminary in as near to normal a manner as we could manage. Those months, particularly the experience of Easter in the seminary, played a big part in helping me discern that the priesthood was indeed God’s call for my life.

What is a faith practice that is meaningful to you?

I love singing the “Te Deum” on Sunday mornings. This ancient hymn of thanksgiving was possibly written by St. Ambrose of Milan and is part of the Liturgy of the Hours for every Sunday and feast day. I had never heard it sung until I entered seminary, and it is absolutely stunning. I do my best to pray it (and when I can, sing it) every Sunday before my first Mass.

What advice do you have for people who want to grow closer to our Lord?

Confess your sins, give alms and attend Sunday Mass.