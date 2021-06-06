Alverno College has announced the appointment of five new members to its board of trustees.

Tammy Belton-Davis, founder and principal of Athena Communications LLC and chief diversity officer for the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, is a 1993 alumna of Alverno with a Bachelor of Arts in Professional Communication. She is an award-winning public relations professional who has held senior-level positions with community-based organizations and city government and served as staff assistant for the Milwaukee County Board and Milwaukee Common Council. Belton-Davis, the theatre’s first chief diversity officer, was named a 2021 “Woman of Influence” by the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Marie Golanowski, president of Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, is a 2007 alumna of Alverno with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She has spent the past four decades serving in health care throughout the Milwaukee area, has authored several papers, and has contributed to several texts in the health care and leadership fields. Prior to her current role, Golanowski served as senior vice president of operations and vice president of clinical integration and practice for Aurora Health Care. She is a member of the American Organization of Nurse Executives.

Bruce Myers is the managing director of AlixPartners, a company helping businesses respond to challenges, from urgent performance improvement to complex restructuring and risk mitigation to accelerated transformation. He has more than 35 years of consulting experience, working with small U.S. and large global corporations. Myers conducted the due diligence efforts when Alverno absorbed the Columbia College of Nursing in 2020. Prior to AlixPartners, Myers was a partner at Ernst and Young and McKinsey & Co. after starting his career at Andersen Consulting/Accenture. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Gina Spang, senior project manager at VJS Construction Services, earned an MBA from Alverno in 2008. Prior to working at VJS, Spang worked for the Milwaukee Public Schools, serving as the director of facilities and maintenance for nine years before being named chief of staff. Spang’s professional career, board service and community involvement have intersected with a focus on supporting children and women in Milwaukee. She received a “40 under 40 Award” from the Milwaukee Business Journal; served as president of the Italian Community Center and chair of Festa Italiana from 2013–14; and was named a 2018 “Woman of Influence” by the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Richelle Webb Dixon is senior vice president and chief operating officer at Froedtert Hospital, where she leads efforts around financial and operational efficiencies, oversees day-to-day operations, leads new operational initiatives, and sustains and builds the hospital’s standing as a pre-eminent academic medical center. Prior to joining Froedtert Hospital, Webb Dixon was system vice president in Denver for CommonSpirit Health, a health system that spans 21 states. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Michigan and a Master of Health Services Administration from the University of Michigan School of Public Health.