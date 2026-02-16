Dodge County

Sacred Heart

4 to 6:30 p.m. (drive-thru only)

950 Washington St. (Highway 33), Horicon

Feb. 20, March 6, 20

More info: sheart.org

St. Columbkille

4 to 7 p.m.

W10802 County Road TT, Columbus

March 27

More info: triparishwi.com

St. Joseph

5 to 7 p.m.

26 N. Division St., Waupun

Feb 20, 27, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3

More info: 920-210-6324

Fond du Lac County

Holyland Catholic School

4 to 7 p.m.

Cabaret Supper Club, 1401 Main St., St. Cloud

Feb. 20

More info: 920-795-4222

Kenosha County

Downtown Kenosha Catholic Parishes

4 to 7 p.m.

714 49th St., Kenosha (DTKC Ministry Center cafeteria)

Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13, 20, 27

More info: downtownkenoshacatholic.org

Milwaukee County

Holy Family

4:30 to 7 p.m.

4825 N. Wildwood Ave., Whitefish Bay

Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13, 20, 27

More info: 414-332-9220 or hfparish.org/fish-fry

Mother of Perpetual Help

4:30 to 7 p.m.

1212 S. 117th St., West Allis

Feb. 20, March 6, 20

More info: mphwa.org/fish-fry-schedule

Notre Dame School of Milwaukee (St. Florian Campus)

4 to 7 p.m.

1215 S. 45th St., Milwaukee

Feb. 20, March 20

More info: 414-316-5721

St. Augustine of Hippo

Noon to 1 p.m. (carryout only); 4 to 7 p.m. (dine-in or carryout)

2530 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee

Feb. 20, March 6, 20

More info: staugies.org

St. Bernadette

4:30 to 7 p.m.

8200 W. Denver Ave., Milwaukee

Feb. 20, March 6, 20, April 3

More info: nwmcp.org

St. Gregory the Great

4:30 to 7 p.m.

3160 S. 63rd St., Milwaukee (Tenpenny Hall)

Feb. 20, March 6, 20, 27

More info: 414-543-8292 or stgregsmil.org

St. John the Evangelist

4 to 7 p.m.

8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield

Feb. 20, March 13, April 3

More info: stjohns-grfd.org

St. Jude the Apostle

5 to 8 p.m.

800 Glenview Ave., Wauwatosa

March 27

More info: parishoffice@stjudetheapostle.net

St. Matthew

4 to 7 p.m.

9329 S. Chicago Road (Highway 32), Oak Creek

March 20

More info: 414-762-4200

*Door County-style, boiled outdoors in big kettles

St. Monica

5 to 7 p.m.

5681 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Whitefish Bay

Feb. 20

St. Sebastian

4:30 to 7:30 p.m. (carryout only except for starred date)

1740 N. 55th St., Milwaukee

Feb. 20, 27, March 6*, 13, 20, 27, April 3

More info: saintsebs.org/fish-fry

*Both dine-in and carryout offered

St. Stephen

4 to 7 p.m.

1441 W. Oakwood Road, Oak Creek

Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13, 20, 27

More info: saintstephenmil.org

Ozaukee County

Divine Savior

4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

305 Fredonia Ave., Fredonia

Feb. 13, 20, March 20

More info: dsoll.org/divine-savior-catholic-school-fish-fry

St. Joseph

4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

1619 Washington St., Grafton

Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13, 20

More info: stjosephgrafton.org/school/st-joseph-parish-fisy-fry/

Racine County

Sacred Heart

5 to 7 p.m.

2201 Northwestern Ave., Racine

Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13, 20, 27

More info: 262-498-8236

St. Rita

5 to 7 p.m.

4339 Douglas Ave., Racine

Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13, 20, 27

More info: st-ritas.org

St. Robert Bellarmine

4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

3320 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove

Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13, 20, 27

More info: krcatholics.org

St. Thomas Aquinas

4 to 7 p.m.

302 S. Second St., Waterford

March 6, 20, 27

More info: saintthomaswaterford.org/parish/fish-fry

Sheboygan County

St. John the Baptist

4 to 6:30 p.m.

115 Plymouth St., Plymouth

Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13, 20, 27

More info: 920-892-4006

Washington County

St. Boniface

4 to 6:30 p.m.

W204 N11968 Goldendale Road, Germantown

Feb. 20, 27, March 6

More info: 262-628-2040

St. Lawrence

4 to 7 p.m.

4886 Highway 175, Hartford

March 13

More info: stlawrence-parish.com

St. Mary Immaculate Conception

4 to 7:30 p.m.

415 Roosevelt Drive, West Bend (Parish Center)

Feb. 27, March 27

More info: stmaryparishwb.org

St. Peter

4 to 7 p.m.

200 E. Washington St., Slinger

March 20

More info: 262-644-8083 ext. 3105

Waukesha County

Corpus Christi — St. John Neumann

5 to 8 p.m.

2400 W. State Highway 59, Waukesha

Feb. 20, March 6

More info: ccwauk.org/special-events

Corpus Christi — St. Mary

4:30 to 7 p.m.

225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha

March 20

More info: ccwauk.org/special-events

St. Dominic

4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

18255 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield

March 6, 20

More info: stdominic.net

St. Joseph

4 to 7 p.m.

S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend

Feb. 13, 20, 27, March 6, 13, 20, 27

More info: stjoesbb.com/friday-fish-fry

St. Jerome

4:30 to 7 p.m.

1001 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc

March 6, 27

More info: facebook.com/profile.php?id=61567133462629

St. Luke

4:30 to 7 p.m.

18000 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield

Feb. 27, March 13, 27

More info: 262-782-0032

St. Paul

4:30 to 7 p.m.

S38 W31602 Wern Way, Waukesha

Feb. 20, March 6, 20

More info: stpaulgenesee.net/fish-fries

Queen of Apostles

4:30 to 7 p.m.

N35 W23360 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee

Feb. 20, March 6, 20

More info: queenofapostles.net/fish-fry-information