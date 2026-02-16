Dodge County
Sacred Heart
4 to 6:30 p.m. (drive-thru only)
950 Washington St. (Highway 33), Horicon
Feb. 20, March 6, 20
More info: sheart.org
St. Columbkille
4 to 7 p.m.
W10802 County Road TT, Columbus
March 27
More info: triparishwi.com
St. Joseph
5 to 7 p.m.
26 N. Division St., Waupun
Feb 20, 27, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3
More info: 920-210-6324
Fond du Lac County
Holyland Catholic School
4 to 7 p.m.
Cabaret Supper Club, 1401 Main St., St. Cloud
Feb. 20
More info: 920-795-4222
Kenosha County
Downtown Kenosha Catholic Parishes
4 to 7 p.m.
714 49th St., Kenosha (DTKC Ministry Center cafeteria)
Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13, 20, 27
More info: downtownkenoshacatholic.org
Milwaukee County
Holy Family
4:30 to 7 p.m.
4825 N. Wildwood Ave., Whitefish Bay
Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13, 20, 27
More info: 414-332-9220 or hfparish.org/fish-fry
Mother of Perpetual Help
4:30 to 7 p.m.
1212 S. 117th St., West Allis
Feb. 20, March 6, 20
More info: mphwa.org/fish-fry-schedule
Notre Dame School of Milwaukee (St. Florian Campus)
4 to 7 p.m.
1215 S. 45th St., Milwaukee
Feb. 20, March 20
More info: 414-316-5721
St. Augustine of Hippo
Noon to 1 p.m. (carryout only); 4 to 7 p.m. (dine-in or carryout)
2530 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee
Feb. 20, March 6, 20
More info: staugies.org
St. Bernadette
4:30 to 7 p.m.
8200 W. Denver Ave., Milwaukee
Feb. 20, March 6, 20, April 3
More info: nwmcp.org
St. Gregory the Great
4:30 to 7 p.m.
3160 S. 63rd St., Milwaukee (Tenpenny Hall)
Feb. 20, March 6, 20, 27
More info: 414-543-8292 or stgregsmil.org
St. John the Evangelist
4 to 7 p.m.
8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield
Feb. 20, March 13, April 3
More info: stjohns-grfd.org
St. Jude the Apostle
5 to 8 p.m.
800 Glenview Ave., Wauwatosa
March 27
More info: parishoffice@stjudetheapostle.net
St. Matthew
4 to 7 p.m.
9329 S. Chicago Road (Highway 32), Oak Creek
March 20
More info: 414-762-4200
*Door County-style, boiled outdoors in big kettles
St. Monica
5 to 7 p.m.
5681 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Whitefish Bay
Feb. 20
St. Sebastian
4:30 to 7:30 p.m. (carryout only except for starred date)
1740 N. 55th St., Milwaukee
Feb. 20, 27, March 6*, 13, 20, 27, April 3
More info: saintsebs.org/fish-fry
*Both dine-in and carryout offered
St. Stephen
4 to 7 p.m.
1441 W. Oakwood Road, Oak Creek
Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13, 20, 27
More info: saintstephenmil.org
Ozaukee County
Divine Savior
4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
305 Fredonia Ave., Fredonia
Feb. 13, 20, March 20
More info: dsoll.org/divine-savior-catholic-school-fish-fry
St. Joseph
4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
1619 Washington St., Grafton
Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13, 20
More info: stjosephgrafton.org/school/st-joseph-parish-fisy-fry/
Racine County
Sacred Heart
5 to 7 p.m.
2201 Northwestern Ave., Racine
Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13, 20, 27
More info: 262-498-8236
St. Rita
5 to 7 p.m.
4339 Douglas Ave., Racine
Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13, 20, 27
More info: st-ritas.org
St. Robert Bellarmine
4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
3320 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove
Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13, 20, 27
More info: krcatholics.org
St. Thomas Aquinas
4 to 7 p.m.
302 S. Second St., Waterford
March 6, 20, 27
More info: saintthomaswaterford.org/parish/fish-fry
Sheboygan County
St. John the Baptist
4 to 6:30 p.m.
115 Plymouth St., Plymouth
Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13, 20, 27
More info: 920-892-4006
Washington County
St. Boniface
4 to 6:30 p.m.
W204 N11968 Goldendale Road, Germantown
Feb. 20, 27, March 6
More info: 262-628-2040
St. Lawrence
4 to 7 p.m.
4886 Highway 175, Hartford
March 13
More info: stlawrence-parish.com
St. Mary Immaculate Conception
4 to 7:30 p.m.
415 Roosevelt Drive, West Bend (Parish Center)
Feb. 27, March 27
More info: stmaryparishwb.org
St. Peter
4 to 7 p.m.
200 E. Washington St., Slinger
March 20
More info: 262-644-8083 ext. 3105
Waukesha County
Corpus Christi — St. John Neumann
5 to 8 p.m.
2400 W. State Highway 59, Waukesha
Feb. 20, March 6
More info: ccwauk.org/special-events
Corpus Christi — St. Mary
4:30 to 7 p.m.
225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha
March 20
More info: ccwauk.org/special-events
St. Dominic
4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
18255 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield
March 6, 20
More info: stdominic.net
St. Joseph
4 to 7 p.m.
S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend
Feb. 13, 20, 27, March 6, 13, 20, 27
More info: stjoesbb.com/friday-fish-fry
St. Jerome
4:30 to 7 p.m.
1001 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc
March 6, 27
More info: facebook.com/profile.php?id=61567133462629
St. Luke
4:30 to 7 p.m.
18000 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield
Feb. 27, March 13, 27
More info: 262-782-0032
St. Paul
4:30 to 7 p.m.
S38 W31602 Wern Way, Waukesha
Feb. 20, March 6, 20
More info: stpaulgenesee.net/fish-fries
Queen of Apostles
4:30 to 7 p.m.
N35 W23360 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee
Feb. 20, March 6, 20
More info: queenofapostles.net/fish-fry-information