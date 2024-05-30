Mark your calendars to enjoy parish festivals this season. Please check websites to confirm bands, times and other details closer to the dates of the events.
MAY 2024
May 30-June 2
St. Thomas Country Fair
305 First St. (Highway 20), Waterford
Thurs: The Cotton Exchange Taste of Country, Silent Auction, The Myles Wangerin Band
Fri: Fish Fry, Bingo, Live music by Bella Cain
Sat: Spanky’s Wine and Craft Beer Tasting, Roast Pork Dinner, Mass at 4:30 p.m., Bingo and Live Music by Doo-Wop Jukebox and Lunch Money Bullies
Sun: Waterford Lions Chicken Dinner, Mass at 8 a.m. & 11:15 a.m., Bingo, Live Auction, Music by DJ O’Connor and Grand Prize Raffle Drawing
More info: SaintThomasWaterford.org
JUNE 2024
June 7-9
St. John Vianney Parish Festival
Calhoun and Gebhardt, Brookfield
Dinners: Fish Fry, BBQ Pork, Chicken
Headliners: Almighty Vinyl, Bobby Friss,
Bella Cain
Two stages of live music, BIG Cash Raffle,
Pub Trivia, 5K Run/Walk
More info: stjohnv.org
June 7-9
Holy Angels Parish “Festival of Angels”
138 North Eighth Ave., West Bend
Friday: Fish Fry, Games, Silent Auction, Rebel Grace at 7 p.m.
Saturday: Games, Bingo, Silent Auction, The Squeezettes, 1 to 3:30 p.m., The Now at 7 p.m.
Sunday: Polka Mass at 11 a.m., Games, Bingo, Silent Auction, Chicken Dinner after Mass, Chuck Thiel and The Jolly Ramblers at 12:30 to 5 p.m., Glen Gerard Magic Productions show at 2 p.m.
No Cover Charge All Weekend
More info: www.hawb.org
June 21-23
Holy Apostles Family Festival
16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin
Friday: Fish Fry Dinner and Road Crew Band
Saturday: Rupena’s Chicken Dinner & Almighty Vinyl Band
Sunday: Outdoor Mass and HR/YR (Yacht Rock)
Bake sale, games, beer tent, bingo, rummage,
Rides, wide variety of food
More info: hanb.org
June 22-23
Sacred Heart Festival
917 N. 49th St., Milwaukee
Saturday: Beer Garden featuring Mazzaratti Band, Croatian food, Games, Giant Soccer Darts, and Bounce House!
Sunday: Main Event featuring live music by Polka Party and Ivan Heller, Silent Auction, Raffle, Croatian food, Spit-Roasted Lamb, Pork, and Chicken dinners, European Bakery, Games, Giant Soccer Darts, Bounce House, and more
June 22-23
Xaverian Mission Festival
51st St., just north of Rawson Avenue, Franklin
Saturday: Music by Dean Richard and Eddie Butts, Spaghetti and Meatballs Dinner
Sunday: Outdoor Mass at 10:30 a.m.,
Live music: Vern Tretow/The Whiskeybelles,
Chicken on the Spit Dinner
Food, soda and wine, game booths, rummage, bake sale, family friendly
JULY 2024
July 11-14
Dominic Days
182nd and Capitol Drive, Brookfield
Food/Games/Rides/Special Dinners
$25,000 raffle/Car Show/ Steeplechase Run
Live Bands: Big Spoon/Failure to Launch
Almighty Vinyl/ Swing-o-Matics/Bobby Friss
J Ryan Trio/Doo Wop Jukebox
More info: dominicdays.net
July 12-14
St Mary Parish Festival
9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners
Music, Rides, Food, Beer, Games, Cash Raffle, Bingo, Fish Fry
Free Admission
www.stmaryhc.org/festival
July 26-28
St. John the Evangelist 55th Annual
Parish Festival
8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield
Fri: Fish Fry, Music by Bobby Way and The Wayouts/Almighty Vinyl/Sons of Sconnie
Sat: Music by Jessie Marie & The Rippers/
The Glam Band/Boo The Band
Sun: Chicken Dinner, Music by The Hitmen/Downtown Harrison/Rebel Grace, Fireworks
$10,000 Super Mega Raffle and other Raffles, Food trucks, Bingo, Family Fun, Rides, Games
More info: stjohns-grfd.org
July 28
92nd Annual Slovak-American Day
Park opens at 11 a.m.
Croatian Park, 9100 S. 76th St., Franklin
Mass at noon. Cultural Presentations by the Tatra Slovak Dancers and the Slovak Catholic Drillers
Music by The Ed Hause Band
Children’s Activities. Cultural and handmade items for sale. Cash raffle. Complimentary golf cart transportation for the “Young at Heart.” Follow us on Facebook: Federated Slovak Societies
More info: federatedslovaksocieties.org
AUGUST 2024
Aug. 30 – Sept. 2
Oak Creek Lions LionsFest – Labor Day Weekend
$8,000 Cash Raffle, 3 live music venues, daily Food Specials, Carnival Rides
Fri: 3 p.m. to Midnight, Senior Day
Sat: 11 a.m. to Midnight, Family Day
Sun: 10:30 a.m. to Midnight, Car Show
Mon: Noon to 7 p.m., Veterans Appreciation Day, Cash Drawing
More info: oakcreeklions.com
SEPTEMBER 2024
Sept. 6
St. Luke’s Fall Festival
18000 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield
262-782-0032
4 to 11 p.m.
Featuring Fish Fry, Vendor Marketplace, Kid’s Area and Cash Raffle
Performances by Eric Diamond 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Our House from 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Sept 13-14
St. Gabriel Giant Flea Market and Biergarten
1200 Saint Gabriel Way, Hubertus
Friday: Biergarten, 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Beer by Brewery 1840, Food by Banging Burgers and more
Saturday: Giant Flea Market, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Rummage, antiques, collectibles, 350-plus vendors
Free Admission and Parking
For vendor space, call 262-628-1141
Sept. 22
St. John’s Festive Creations
W1188 Rome Road, Rubicon
11a.m. to 3 p.m.
Swiss Steak and Ham Dinner, Raffle, Beer Garden, Silent Auction, Crafts,
Sweet Shop, Quilts, Hand Sewn Items, Country Goods, Games
Sept. 29
St. Michael’s Fall Festival
8883 Forest View Road, Kewaskum
Mass at 9 a.m., Ham and Turkey Dinner, Beer Tent, Entertainment by The Good Time Dutchmen/Carol and The Keynotes, Food and Refreshments, Silent Auction, Raffles, Bake Sale, Games, Face Painting, Cedar Crest Ice Cream Stand, Pie Auction, Build-A-Scarecrow
OCTOBER 2024
Oct. 6
St. Peter’s 63rd Annual Fall Festival
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1975 Beulah Ave., East Troy
Oven Roasted Chicken Dinner (Served Buffet Style) with all the trimmings
Country Store, Raffles, White Elephant, Children’s Games, Pull Tabs, Baked Goods