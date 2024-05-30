Mark your calendars to enjoy parish festivals this season. Please check websites to confirm bands, times and other details closer to the dates of the events.

MAY 2024

May 30-June 2

St. Thomas Country Fair

305 First St. (Highway 20), Waterford

Thurs: The Cotton Exchange Taste of Country, Silent Auction, The Myles Wangerin Band

Fri: Fish Fry, Bingo, Live music by Bella Cain

Sat: Spanky’s Wine and Craft Beer Tasting, Roast Pork Dinner, Mass at 4:30 p.m., Bingo and Live Music by Doo-Wop Jukebox and Lunch Money Bullies

Sun: Waterford Lions Chicken Dinner, Mass at 8 a.m. & 11:15 a.m., Bingo, Live Auction, Music by DJ O’Connor and Grand Prize Raffle Drawing

More info: SaintThomasWaterford.org

JUNE 2024

June 7-9

St. John Vianney Parish Festival

Calhoun and Gebhardt, Brookfield

Dinners: Fish Fry, BBQ Pork, Chicken

Headliners: Almighty Vinyl, Bobby Friss,

Bella Cain

Two stages of live music, BIG Cash Raffle,

Pub Trivia, 5K Run/Walk

More info: stjohnv.org

June 7-9

Holy Angels Parish “Festival of Angels”

138 North Eighth Ave., West Bend

Friday: Fish Fry, Games, Silent Auction, Rebel Grace at 7 p.m.

Saturday: Games, Bingo, Silent Auction, The Squeezettes, 1 to 3:30 p.m., The Now at 7 p.m.

Sunday: Polka Mass at 11 a.m., Games, Bingo, Silent Auction, Chicken Dinner after Mass, Chuck Thiel and The Jolly Ramblers at 12:30 to 5 p.m., Glen Gerard Magic Productions show at 2 p.m.

No Cover Charge All Weekend

More info: www.hawb.org

June 21-23

Holy Apostles Family Festival

16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin

Friday: Fish Fry Dinner and Road Crew Band

Saturday: Rupena’s Chicken Dinner & Almighty Vinyl Band

Sunday: Outdoor Mass and HR/YR (Yacht Rock)

Bake sale, games, beer tent, bingo, rummage,

Rides, wide variety of food

More info: hanb.org

June 22-23

Sacred Heart Festival

917 N. 49th St., Milwaukee

Saturday: Beer Garden featuring Mazzaratti Band, Croatian food, Games, Giant Soccer Darts, and Bounce House!

Sunday: Main Event featuring live music by Polka Party and Ivan Heller, Silent Auction, Raffle, Croatian food, Spit-Roasted Lamb, Pork, and Chicken dinners, European Bakery, Games, Giant Soccer Darts, Bounce House, and more

June 22-23

Xaverian Mission Festival

51st St., just north of Rawson Avenue, Franklin

Saturday: Music by Dean Richard and Eddie Butts, Spaghetti and Meatballs Dinner

Sunday: Outdoor Mass at 10:30 a.m.,

Live music: Vern Tretow/The Whiskeybelles,

Chicken on the Spit Dinner

Food, soda and wine, game booths, rummage, bake sale, family friendly

JULY 2024

July 11-14

Dominic Days

182nd and Capitol Drive, Brookfield

Food/Games/Rides/Special Dinners

$25,000 raffle/Car Show/ Steeplechase Run

Live Bands: Big Spoon/Failure to Launch

Almighty Vinyl/ Swing-o-Matics/Bobby Friss

J Ryan Trio/Doo Wop Jukebox

More info: dominicdays.net

July 12-14

St Mary Parish Festival

9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners

Music, Rides, Food, Beer, Games, Cash Raffle, Bingo, Fish Fry

Free Admission

www.stmaryhc.org/festival

July 26-28

St. John the Evangelist 55th Annual

Parish Festival

8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield

Fri: Fish Fry, Music by Bobby Way and The Wayouts/Almighty Vinyl/Sons of Sconnie

Sat: Music by Jessie Marie & The Rippers/

The Glam Band/Boo The Band

Sun: Chicken Dinner, Music by The Hitmen/Downtown Harrison/Rebel Grace, Fireworks

$10,000 Super Mega Raffle and other Raffles, Food trucks, Bingo, Family Fun, Rides, Games

More info: stjohns-grfd.org

July 28

92nd Annual Slovak-American Day

Park opens at 11 a.m.

Croatian Park, 9100 S. 76th St., Franklin

Mass at noon. Cultural Presentations by the Tatra Slovak Dancers and the Slovak Catholic Drillers

Music by The Ed Hause Band

Children’s Activities. Cultural and handmade items for sale. Cash raffle. Complimentary golf cart transportation for the “Young at Heart.” Follow us on Facebook: Federated Slovak Societies

More info: federatedslovaksocieties.org

AUGUST 2024

Aug. 30 – Sept. 2

Oak Creek Lions LionsFest – Labor Day Weekend

$8,000 Cash Raffle, 3 live music venues, daily Food Specials, Carnival Rides

Fri: 3 p.m. to Midnight, Senior Day

Sat: 11 a.m. to Midnight, Family Day

Sun: 10:30 a.m. to Midnight, Car Show

Mon: Noon to 7 p.m., Veterans Appreciation Day, Cash Drawing

More info: oakcreeklions.com

SEPTEMBER 2024

Sept. 6

St. Luke’s Fall Festival

18000 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield

262-782-0032

4 to 11 p.m.

Featuring Fish Fry, Vendor Marketplace, Kid’s Area and Cash Raffle

Performances by Eric Diamond 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Our House from 7 to 10:30 p.m.

Sept 13-14

St. Gabriel Giant Flea Market and Biergarten

1200 Saint Gabriel Way, Hubertus

Friday: Biergarten, 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Beer by Brewery 1840, Food by Banging Burgers and more

Saturday: Giant Flea Market, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rummage, antiques, collectibles, 350-plus vendors

Free Admission and Parking

For vendor space, call 262-628-1141

Sept. 22

St. John’s Festive Creations

W1188 Rome Road, Rubicon

11a.m. to 3 p.m.

Swiss Steak and Ham Dinner, Raffle, Beer Garden, Silent Auction, Crafts,

Sweet Shop, Quilts, Hand Sewn Items, Country Goods, Games

Sept. 29

St. Michael’s Fall Festival

8883 Forest View Road, Kewaskum

Mass at 9 a.m., Ham and Turkey Dinner, Beer Tent, Entertainment by The Good Time Dutchmen/Carol and The Keynotes, Food and Refreshments, Silent Auction, Raffles, Bake Sale, Games, Face Painting, Cedar Crest Ice Cream Stand, Pie Auction, Build-A-Scarecrow

OCTOBER 2024

Oct. 6

St. Peter’s 63rd Annual Fall Festival

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1975 Beulah Ave., East Troy

Oven Roasted Chicken Dinner (Served Buffet Style) with all the trimmings

Country Store, Raffles, White Elephant, Children’s Games, Pull Tabs, Baked Goods