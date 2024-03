All games at Dominican High School, 120 E. Silver Spring Drive, Whitefish Bay

BOYS

Saturday, March 9

Game 1: St. Jude the Apostle (Wauwatosa) vs. St. Charles Borromeo (Milwaukee)/Divine Mercy (South Milwaukee)/St. Gregory (Milwaukee), 10:30 a.m.

Game 2: Blessed Savior (Milwaukee) vs. Lumen Christi (Mequon), 11:30 a.m.

Game 3: St. Sebastian (Milwaukee) vs. All Saints (Kenosha), 12:45 p.m.

Game 4: St. Mary (Menomonee Falls) #2 vs. St. Matthias (Milwaukee), 1:45 p.m.

Sunday, March 10

Game 8: Messmer St. Rose (Milwaukee) vs. St. Mary (Hales Corners), 1 p.m.

Game 9: St. Monica (Whitefish Bay) vs. St. Charles (Hartland), 2:15 p.m.

Game 10: St. Alphonsus (Greendale) vs. St. Mary’s Visitation (Elm Grove), 3:15 p.m.

Game 11: Christ King (Wauwatosa) vs. Blessed Sacrament/Our Lady Queen of Peace (Milwaukee), 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 14

Game 12: Holy Apostles (New Berlin) vs. St. Dominic (Brookfield), 5:30 p.m.

Game 13: Christ Child Academy (Sheboygan) vs. St. Jerome (Oconomowoc)/St. Bruno (Dousman), 6:30 p.m.

Game 14: St. John Vianney (Brookfield) vs. St. Lucy (Racine), 7:45 p.m.

Game 15: John Paul II Academy/St. Rita (Racine) vs. Messmer St. Mary (Milwaukee), 8:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

Game 22: Winner 2 vs. Winner 10, 12:45 p.m.

Game 23: St. Robert (Shorewood) vs. Winner 11, 1:45 p.m.

Game 24: Winner 1 vs. Winner 12, 3 p.m.

Game 25: Burlington Catholic vs. Winner 14, 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 17

Game 28: Winner 4 vs. Winner 15, 2:15 p.m.

Game 29: Waukesha Catholic vs. Winner 13, 3:15 p.m.

Game 30: Winner 3 vs. Winner 8, 4:30 p.m.

Game 31: St. Mary (Menomonee Falls) #1 vs. Winner 9, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 21

Game 32: Winner 28 vs. Winner 29, 5:30 p.m.

Game 33: Winner 24 vs. Winner 25, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 22

Game 38: Winner 30 vs. Winner 31, 7:45 p.m.

Game 39: Winner 22 vs. Winner 23, 8:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 (Semifinals)

Game 42: Winner 32 vs. Winner 33, 12:45 p.m.

Game 43: Winner 38 vs. Winner 39, 1:45 p.m.

Sunday, March 24

Third Place Game: Loser 42 vs. Loser 43, 4 p.m.

Championship Game: Winner 42 vs. Winner 43, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Saturday, March 9

Game 5: St. Monica (Whitefish Bay) vs. Burlington Catholic, 3 p.m.

Game 6: St. Leonard (Muskego) vs. St. Francis Borgia (Cedarburg), 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 10

Game 7: St. John the Baptist (Plymouth) vs. Divine Mercy (South Milwaukee)/St. Thomas Aquinas (Milwaukee), noon

Friday, March 15

Game 16: St. John Vianney (Brookfield)/St. Mary’s Visitation (Elm Grove)/St. Joseph (Wauwatosa) vs. Winner 7, 5:30 p.m.

Game 17: Waukesha Catholic vs. St. Charles (Hartland), 6:30 p.m.

Game 18: St. Rita (Racine) vs. St. Mary Menomonee Falls, 7:45 p.m.

Game 19: Holy Apostles (New Berlin) vs. Winner 6, 8:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

Game 20: Holy Family (Whitefish Bay) vs. St. Jude (Wauwatosa), 10:30 a.m.

Game 21: St. John the Evangelist (Greenfield)/Mary Queens of Saints (West Allis)/St. Gregory (Milwaukee)/St. Matthias (Milwaukee) vs. St. Dominic (Brookfield), 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, March 17

Game 26: St. Joseph (Racine) vs. Winner 5, noon

Game 27: St. Mary (Hales Corners) vs. Lumen Christi (Mequon), 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 21

Game 34: Winner 20 vs. Winner 27, 7:45 p.m.

Game 35: Winner 17 vs. Winner 26, 8:45 p.m.

Friday, March 22

Game 36: Winner 19 vs. Winner 21, 5:30 p.m.

Game 37: Winner 16 vs. Winner 18, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 (Semifinals)

Game 40: Winner 36 vs. Winner 37, 10:30 a.m.

Game 41: Winner 34 vs. Winner 35, 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, March 24

Third Place Game: Loser 40 vs. Loser 41, 1 p.m.

Championship Game: Winner 40 vs. Winner 41, 2:30 p.m.