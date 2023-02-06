Dodge County
Sacred Heart
4 to 7 p.m. (drive-thru only)
950 Washington St. (Highway 33), Horicon
Feb. 24, March 24
More info: sheart.org
Kenosha County
St. Therese
4:30 to 7 p.m.
2020 91st St., Kenosha
Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7
More info: call 262-694-4695
Milwaukee County
St. Augustine of Hippo
Noon to 1 p.m. (lunchtime takeout)
4 to 7 p.m. (dine-in or takeout)
2530 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee
Feb. 24, March 17, April 7
More info: staugies.org
St. Bernadette
4:30 to 7 p.m.
8200 W. Denver Ave., Milwaukee
Feb. 24, March 10, 24, April 7
More info: stbweb.com (preorders available two weeks ahead)
Blessed Sacrament
4 to 7 p.m.
3100 S. 41st St., Milwaukee
Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7
More info: blessedsacramentmke.org
St. Florian
4:30 to 7 p.m.
1215 S. 45th St., West Milwaukee
March 3, 24
More info: stflorian.org
St. Gregory the Great
4:30 to 7 p.m.
3160 S. 63rd St., Milwaukee
March 3, 10, 17, 31
More info: 414-543-8292
Holy Family
4:30 to 7 p.m.
4825 N. Wildwood Ave., Whitefish Bay
Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7
More info: 414-332-9220
St. John the Evangelist
4 to 7 p.m.
8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield
Feb. 24, March 17, April 7
More info: stjohns-grfd.org
Mother of Perpetual Help
4:30 to 7 p.m.
1227 W. 116 St., West Allis (entrance on South 117th Street)
Feb. 24, March 10, 24
More info: 414-453-5192
St. Sebastian
4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
1740 N. 55th St., Milwaukee
Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7
More info: saintsebs.org/fish-fry
St. Stephen
4 to 7 p.m.
1441 W. Oakwood Road, Oak Creek
Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7
More info: saintstephenmil.org
Ozaukee County
Divine Savior
4:30 to 7:30 p.m. (drive-thru only)
305 Fredonia Ave., Fredonia
Feb. 24, March 10, 24
More info: 262-692-2141
St. Joseph
4:30 to 7:45 p.m.
1619 Washington St., Grafton
Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24
More info: 262-375-6500
Racine County
Immaculate Conception/St. Mary
4:30 to 7 p.m. (drive-thru offered until 6:30 p.m.)
225 W. State St., Burlington (main entrance of St. Mary School)
Feb. 24, March 10, 24
St. Patrick-ACTS Ministry
11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; 5 to 8 p.m.
1111 Douglas Ave. (Cristo Rey Hall), Racine
Feb. 22, 24, March 3, 10, 24, 31, April 7
More info and to preorder: 262-898-5666
St. Thomas Aquinas
4 to 7 p.m.
305 S. First St., Waterford
March 3, 17, 24, 31
More info: saintthomaswaterford.org
Sheboygan County
St. Peter Claver
4:30 to 7 p.m. (takeout only)
1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan
March 3, April 7
Washington County
Immaculate Conception/St. Mary
4 to 6:30 p.m.
406 Jefferson St., West Bend
March 10
St. Peter
4 to 7 p.m.
200 E. Washington St., Slinger
Feb. 24
Waukesha County
St. Dominic
4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
18255 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield
Feb. 24, March 3, 10
St. James
4:30 to 7 p.m.
830 E. Veterans Way, Mukwonago
March 3, 31
More info: stjamesmukwonago.org/fish-fry
St. Joseph
4 to 7 p.m.
S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend
Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31
More info: stjoesbb.com/fish-and-shrimp-fry
St. Jerome
4:30 to 7 p.m.
995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc
Feb. 24, March 24
More info: stjerome.org
St. Paul
4 to 7:30 p.m.
S38 W31602 Wern Way, Waukesha
Feb. 24, March 17, 31
More info: stpaulgenesee.net/fish-fry
Queen of Apostles
4:30 to 7 p.m. (drive-thru available; no advance ordering)
N35 W23360 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee
Feb. 24, March 10, 24, 31
More info: 262-691-1535
St. Theresa
4:30 to 7 p.m. (drive-thru only)
136 W. Waukesha Road, Eagle
March 10
More info: sttheresaeagle.com/fish-fry