Dodge County

Sacred Heart

4 to 7 p.m. (drive-thru only)

950 Washington St. (Highway 33), Horicon

Feb. 24, March 24

More info: sheart.org

Kenosha County

St. Therese

4:30 to 7 p.m.

2020 91st St., Kenosha

Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7

More info: call 262-694-4695

Milwaukee County

St. Augustine of Hippo

Noon to 1 p.m. (lunchtime takeout)

4 to 7 p.m. (dine-in or takeout)

2530 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee

Feb. 24, March 17, April 7

More info: staugies.org

St. Bernadette

4:30 to 7 p.m.

8200 W. Denver Ave., Milwaukee

Feb. 24, March 10, 24, April 7

More info: stbweb.com (preorders available two weeks ahead)

Blessed Sacrament

4 to 7 p.m.

3100 S. 41st St., Milwaukee

Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7

More info: blessedsacramentmke.org

St. Florian

4:30 to 7 p.m.

1215 S. 45th St., West Milwaukee

March 3, 24

More info: stflorian.org

St. Gregory the Great

4:30 to 7 p.m.

3160 S. 63rd St., Milwaukee

March 3, 10, 17, 31

More info: 414-543-8292

Holy Family

4:30 to 7 p.m.

4825 N. Wildwood Ave., Whitefish Bay

Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7

More info: 414-332-9220

St. John the Evangelist

4 to 7 p.m.

8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield

Feb. 24, March 17, April 7

More info: stjohns-grfd.org

Mother of Perpetual Help

4:30 to 7 p.m.

1227 W. 116 St., West Allis (entrance on South 117th Street)

Feb. 24, March 10, 24

More info: 414-453-5192

St. Sebastian

4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

1740 N. 55th St., Milwaukee

Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7

More info: saintsebs.org/fish-fry

St. Stephen

4 to 7 p.m.

1441 W. Oakwood Road, Oak Creek

Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7

More info: saintstephenmil.org

Ozaukee County

Divine Savior

4:30 to 7:30 p.m. (drive-thru only)

305 Fredonia Ave., Fredonia

Feb. 24, March 10, 24

More info: 262-692-2141

St. Joseph

4:30 to 7:45 p.m.

1619 Washington St., Grafton

Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24

More info: 262-375-6500

Racine County

Immaculate Conception/St. Mary

4:30 to 7 p.m. (drive-thru offered until 6:30 p.m.)

225 W. State St., Burlington (main entrance of St. Mary School)

Feb. 24, March 10, 24

St. Patrick-ACTS Ministry

11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; 5 to 8 p.m.

1111 Douglas Ave. (Cristo Rey Hall), Racine

Feb. 22, 24, March 3, 10, 24, 31, April 7

More info and to preorder: 262-898-5666

St. Thomas Aquinas

4 to 7 p.m.

305 S. First St., Waterford

March 3, 17, 24, 31

More info: saintthomaswaterford.org

Sheboygan County

St. Peter Claver

4:30 to 7 p.m. (takeout only)

1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan

March 3, April 7

Washington County

Immaculate Conception/St. Mary

4 to 6:30 p.m.

406 Jefferson St., West Bend

March 10

St. Peter

4 to 7 p.m.

200 E. Washington St., Slinger

Feb. 24

Waukesha County

St. Dominic

4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

18255 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield

Feb. 24, March 3, 10

St. James

4:30 to 7 p.m.

830 E. Veterans Way, Mukwonago

March 3, 31

More info: stjamesmukwonago.org/fish-fry

St. Joseph

4 to 7 p.m.

S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend

Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

More info: stjoesbb.com/fish-and-shrimp-fry

St. Jerome

4:30 to 7 p.m.

995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc

Feb. 24, March 24

More info: stjerome.org

St. Paul

4 to 7:30 p.m.

S38 W31602 Wern Way, Waukesha

Feb. 24, March 17, 31

More info: stpaulgenesee.net/fish-fry

Queen of Apostles

4:30 to 7 p.m. (drive-thru available; no advance ordering)

N35 W23360 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee

Feb. 24, March 10, 24, 31

More info: 262-691-1535

St. Theresa

4:30 to 7 p.m. (drive-thru only)

136 W. Waukesha Road, Eagle

March 10

More info: sttheresaeagle.com/fish-fry