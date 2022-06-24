On Friday, June 24, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, effectively overturning the Roe v. Wade decision from 1973 and leaving decisions about the legality of abortion up to individual states.

“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you.” (Jeremiah 1:5)

As a Church that advances the Culture of Life and as members of a civil society, we welcome the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in the Dobbs case.

While no doubt we all feel a renewed hope for the future, let us also remember that our struggle to preserve the sanctity of human life is only just beginning. Abortion laws now return to the individual states. Our challenge is to continue to promote that human life begins at conception and needs to be protected at all times.

The Church will continue to support all women — especially those experiencing unplanned pregnancies where abortion seems like the only or easy solution — by providing the spiritual, emotional and financial support necessary through our parishes, support networks and pregnancy centers.

I appeal to all in our society to work together to make the thought of abortion not only unthinkable, but also unnecessary.

More than 63 million children lost their lives to the scourge of abortion. May their souls, and all the souls of the faithful departed, rest in peace.