For those looking to fill the lazy summer hours by turning the pages of a good book, the June 11 episode of “Living Our Faith” is brimming with summer reading recommendations courtesy of co-hosts Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki and Lydia LoCoco, who are joined by special guest Mark Shrauth, director of the Salzmann Library at Saint Francis de Sales Seminary.

To hear the full list of recommended books, listen to “Living Our Faith” at https://www.archmil.org/Living-Our-Faith/Current-Radio-Show.htm.

Meanwhile, here are six titles to get you started.

The Archbishop’s Picks

“The Medicine of Immortality: An ABC Approach to Eucharistic Meditation,” by Msgr. Joseph Diermeier. Msgr. Diermeier is a priest of Archbishop Listecki’s former Diocese of La Crosse, and the archbishop calls this collection of 15 reflections “a wonderful book to meditate on.”

“Things Worth Dying For: Thoughts on a Life Worth Living” by Charles Chaput, OFM Cap., whom Archbishop Listecki calls “the inheritor of the intellectual tradition of Cardinal Francis George.”

Mark’s Picks

“Love Never Fails” by Bishop Donald Hying. “It is short, two-to-three-page reflections on many different topics, broken up into three parts,” said Schrauth, who described it as “perfect for a morning read.”

“Vicksburg: Grant’s Campaign That Broke the Confederacy,” by Donald Miller. “He’s done a marvelous job and a meticulous job documenting everything … it reads like a historical novel,” said Schrauth. “It’s a history book that’s an easy read.”

Lydia’s Picks

“In This House of Brede” by Rumer Godden. This novel is “a portrait of religious life in England and centers on a professional, successful woman who leaves her life to join a contemplative order,” said LoCoco.

“From Christendom to Apostolic Mission: Pastoral Strategies for an Apostolic Age,” by Msgr. James Shea. Noting this book’s popularity among priests, LoCoco raved about Msgr. Shea’s collection of short reflections “addressing our times now.” “It’s about … going from an institutional Church that has a heavy emphasis on buildings … to being set on fire, thinking outside the box, and what he calls an apostolic age,” she said.