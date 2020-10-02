In a letter to Catholic elementary school presidents and principals, Associate Superintendent Buce Varick announced the upcoming winter athletic (basketball) season for elementary school and parish-based athletics has been postponed until Jan. 4. No games, practices, or organized team activities may occur prior to that date.

The letter also laid out several important factors:

The Jan. 4 start date is not a guarantee that the season will happen. Circumstances may dictate a further delay or cancellation. However, parishes and schools may move forward with planning for the season.

Protocols and procedures to be strictly followed for practices and games are being developed and will be published by Nov. 1. These will be consistent with, and in alignment with, protocols and procedures currently used by parishes and schools.

Parishes and schools will be able to opt out of playing in the upcoming season. A final date to indicate whether the parish and school will participate or not will be forthcoming.

Parishes and schools will be able to decline the use of their facilities for the season, even if they choose to allow their students to participate. A final date to indicate whether the parish and school will or will allow their facility to be used will be forthcoming.

The letter further stated that more information would be sent to schools and parishes the week of Oct. 4-8.