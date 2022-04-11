Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. | 1 Peter 1:3

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

As we come together this Easter, it gives me great pleasure to once again proclaim for all to hear: Alleluia! He is Risen! Our churches are open, most restrictions are removed and there is nothing separating us (physically) from the sacraments. We are back!

I am so grateful to God that we have turned the corner, and it appears the world is getting past the COVID pandemic. Looking back at this time two years ago, we made the decision to close our churches to public Mass and the sacraments as we fought to overcome the unknown virus. It was one of the hardest decisions we as a Church ever had to make, and one I hope will never happen again. We need to be in communion with God and each other at Mass, as we are called to fully embrace the Gift of Sunday in our lives.

I ask you, my dear brothers and sisters, how will you take what you experienced these last two years, and apply it to your life moving forward? Will you continue to grow in your love for God and one another by attending Mass more reverently, praying more consistently, and experiencing the Sacrament of Reconciliation more often? Will you offer personal sacrifices for the conversion of sinners, and make a commitment to attend daily Mass and say the rosary as often as possible? Will you keep your eyes on Jesus as you strive toward your heavenly reward? To all of these and more, I say yes!

This Easter and beyond, I invite you to come to Mass and experience the Lord’s unending love for you. Receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation and feel at peace. God loves you and wants to be in communion with you – will you answer His call?

With a heart full of gratitude for your faithfulness, I am,

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Jerome E. Listecki

Archbishop of Milwaukee