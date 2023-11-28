Are you a young man considering the priesthood, or do you know someone who is?

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee Vocations Office is sponsoring an informal dinner and a silent retreat that can help with discernment and practical questions.

The St. Andrew Dinner brings together men high school age and older for an evening of fellowship. Mass celebrated by Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki is followed by dinner with Fr. John LoCoco, Vocation Director, and diocesan priests and seminarians. The men have a chance to ask questions in a relaxed atmosphere, learn more about life as a priest and hear vocation stories. The evening will start at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, but online registrations are due by Thursday, Dec. 14.

The dinner is named after St. Andrew who, in the Gospel according to John, brought his brother Simon Peter to meet Jesus.

Duc In Altum is a weekend silent retreat for men ages 18-35 discerning the priesthood. Fr. LoCoco and collaborating vocation directors for other dioceses lead the retreat. In a world of great distractions, this retreat is an opportunity for young men who are discerning the priesthood to enter into silence and allow God to speak to their hearts. Duc in Altum will be held Dec. 15-17, with online registration due by Friday, Dec. 8.

Inspired by Luke’s Gospel, Duc In Altum means “put out into the deep,” in which Jesus tells Simon “Cast out into deep water and lower your nets for a catch.”

Online registration for both is at thinkpriest.org/events.

Both events are held at Saint Francis de Sales Seminary, St. Francis. Call 414-747-6437 with questions.