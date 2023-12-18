“And this will be a sign for you: you will find an infant wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger.” Luke 2:12

It’s no accident that when Jesus was born, he was placed in a manger. Think of it – the Son of God, born among us in absolute poverty, and placed in a trough meant for animal food. He became our Bread of Life. “This King of Kings came to us as food, feeding a starving humanity ‘with his tender love,’” Pope Francis once said. How true, and that continues today with the ultimate gift we receive at every Mass – Jesus in the Eucharist.

This Christmas, we are in the second year of the Eucharistic Revival, a special time in our Church when we are called to renew our devotion to the Eucharist. Jesus is truly present, Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity, and is there to sustain us in all that we do. Come and receive Him at Mass, and never go hungry. Sit with Him in Adoration and find comfort in the love He has for you, today and always.

As we look to resolutions for the new year, I suggest you resolve to make this extra effort to deepen your relationship with Christ. What an amazing opportunity to focus on the Eucharist as the Source and Summit of our faith – for it is through the Eucharist that we are united with Christ and with one another.

May peace and joy be with you and your family this Christmas, and throughout the New Year.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Jerome E. Listecki

Archbishop of Milwaukee