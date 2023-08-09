Fr. Timothy L. Kitzke of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee will be installed as the next Rector of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist on Sunday, Aug. 13. The installation will be marked that day with a celebration of Mass at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral by Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki.

Fr. Kitzke, who also serves as Vicar for Urban Ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, explained his reaction to the announcement. “I was humbled, but also invigorated at this stage of my priestly journey. Working with various parishes in the city is incredibly important, especially for communities that are in dire need of the presence of Jesus Christ.”

As Vicar for Urban Ministry, Fr. Kitzke oversees initiatives the Church provides to meet local community needs. Some of these initiatives include the Open Door Café, a grab-and-go meal program for those in need; Eastside Senior Services, a volunteer service assisting the elderly, with additional support given to the St. Vincent de Paul Society; and Kinship Community Food (formerly known as the Riverwest Food Pantry).

“We need to provide compassion in our communities,” said Archbishop Listecki. “The appointment of Fr. Kitzke reaffirms our commitment to social issues in the city of Milwaukee and throughout the metropolitan area, spreading the message of hope.”

With his appointment as Rector, Fr. Kitzke hopes to spread the hopeful message of Urban Ministry to an even larger audience. “The Cathedral symbolically sends forth a unified message to all parishes in the archdiocese. We want that unity. We want to help communities that are stricken with the effects of poverty.”

Fr. Kitzke began serving as Rector of the Cathedral on June 20, and continues to serve as shared pastor of four other urban Milwaukee parishes, signifying the Catholic Church’s continued commitment to the city of Milwaukee. The parishes he serves include Old St. Mary, Our Lady of Divine Providence, Ss. Peter and Paul, and Three Holy Women.

Fr. Kitzke was ordained to the priesthood in 1989 and has served parishes on the near north and east side of Milwaukee since June 1999.