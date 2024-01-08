When Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki turns 75 years old March 12, it will set off a chain of events that could result in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee having a new shepherd before the end of 2024.

Archbishop Listecki will submit his retirement letter to Pope Francis on that day.

Canon 401 of the Code of Canon Law says that all bishops must submit their resignation to the pope at the age of 75. The pope can accept their resignation at that time or ask them to stay on until their successor is chosen.

There is no set timeline for the replacement of a bishop/archbishop, but the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops website notes it is a time-consuming process, “often taking eight months or more to complete.”

In anticipation of the archbishop’s impending retirement, the Catholic Herald will have two special sections chronicling Archbishop Listecki’s tenure in Milwaukee, which began in 2010.

In the March 7 edition, the Catholic Herald will run birthday greetings from lay Catholics and clergy from around the 10-county archdiocese along with a lengthier overview on the process for selecting a new archbishop.

In the April 18 issue, the Catholic Herald will feature an oral history on some of the biggest moments of Archbishop Listecki’s time in Milwaukee.

In addition, the Catholic Herald will publish a special section introducing his successor just before he is installed.

To advertise in any of these special keepsake sections, contact Jenny Mullen at 414-769-3477 or mullenj@archmil.org.