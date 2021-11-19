Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki is inviting people to join him in praying for and promoting peace following the Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict in Kenosha.

“During times like these with severe division among people and the potential for social unrest, it is important for us to remember Jesus’ commandment to Love One Another.

As Americans, we rely upon the rule of law and our justice system, which ensures the rights of all our citizens.

We need to remember that every individual is made in the image and likeness of God, and therefore we need to follow the two great commandments: love God, and love your neighbor as yourself. By doing this, we recognize the human dignity in every person and treat each other with respect and love.”