2023 Archdiocese of Milwaukee Major Events Calendar
JANUARY
1 – Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God
1 – New Year’s Day
14 – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Service
16 – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
21 – Respect Life Mass
24 – Saint Francis de Sales Seminary Patronal Feast Day
27-29 – Winter Weekend Retreat for Young Adults
28 – Arise MKE Gala
29-Feb. 4 – Catholic Schools Week
FEBRUARY
5 – Jubilee Mass for Spanish Speaking Couples
19 – Rite of Election (Fond du Lac)
20 – Presidents Day
21 – Archbishop’s Pallium Lecture
22 – Ash Wednesday
26 – Rite of Election (Cathedral)
27 – Seminary’s Lecture on Christian Ethics
28 – Catholic Charities Lenten Lunch (Greater Milwaukee)
MARCH
2 – Stewardship Conference
5 – Rite of Election (Cathedral)
7 – Catholic Schools Dinner
9 – Catholic Charities Lenten Lunch (Quad Counties North)
11 – Men of Christ Conference
11 – Encuentro (Hispanic Men’s Encounter)
17 – Wisconsin Catholic Youth Rally (Catholic School Edition)
17 – Arise Worship Night
18 – Wisconsin Catholic Youth Rally (High School and Middle School)
21 – Catholic Charities Lenten Lunch (Tri Counties South)
25 – Asian Pacific Lenten Day of Reflection
28 – Catholic Charities Lenten Lunch (Lake Country)
29 – Pray, Reconcile, Rejoice – 12 Hours of Reconciliation
30-April 1 – Undone Women’s Conference
APRIL
2 – Palm Sunday
4 – Chrism Mass
6 – Holy Thursday
7 – Good Friday
8 – Easter Vigil
9 – Easter Sunday
22 – Ordination to the Transitional Diaconate
22 – Celebration of Catholic Scouting
MAY
2 – Blue Mass for those in Law Enforcement and First Responders
14 – Mother’s Day
17 – Arise Worship Night
20 – Ordination to the Priesthood
21 – Ascension of the Lord
28 – Pentecost Sunday
28 – Adult Confirmation
29 – Memorial Day
JUNE
10 – Archdiocesan Eucharistic Congress
12 – Pallium Scholarship Golf Outing and Benefit
16 – World Day of Prayer for Priests
18 – Father’s Day
18 – Ballpark Day of Faith
JULY
4 – Independence Day
22 – Arise Family Day
22 – Arise Worship Night
AUGUST
15 – Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary
24-26 – Catechetical Conference
SEPTEMBER
4 – Labor Day
22 – Arise Worship Night
23 – Hispanic Ministry Conference
OCTOBER
5 – Red Mass – St. Thomas More Society
6 – Saint Francis de Sales Seminary Dinner
12 – Archdiocesan Vatican II Awards
14 – Sal Y Luz Hispanic Youth Encuentro
15 – Asian-Pacific Islander Unity Mass
18 – White Mass for those who work in Healthcare
21 – Catholic Schools Walk
22 – World Mission Sunday
NOVEMBER
1 – All Saints Day
2 – All Souls Day
4 – Women of Christ
4 – Gema de Dios
5-11 – Vocation Awareness Week
11 – Inheritance Conference
23 – Thanksgiving Day
DECEMBER
3 – First Sunday of Advent
8 – Feast of the Immaculate Conception
12 – Our Lady of Guadalupe
15-23 – Simbang Gabi
24 – Christmas Eve
25 – Christmas Day
31 – New Year’s Eve
Note: This is a sampling of events in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee for 2023. Dates are subject to change and events could be canceled.