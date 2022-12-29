2023 Archdiocese of Milwaukee Major Events Calendar

JANUARY

1 – Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God

1 – New Year’s Day

14 – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Service

16 – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

21 – Respect Life Mass

24 – Saint Francis de Sales Seminary Patronal Feast Day

27-29 – Winter Weekend Retreat for Young Adults

28 – Arise MKE Gala

29-Feb. 4 – Catholic Schools Week

FEBRUARY

5 – Jubilee Mass for Spanish Speaking Couples

19 – Rite of Election (Fond du Lac)

20 – Presidents Day

21 – Archbishop’s Pallium Lecture

22 – Ash Wednesday

26 – Rite of Election (Cathedral)

27 – Seminary’s Lecture on Christian Ethics

28 – Catholic Charities Lenten Lunch (Greater Milwaukee)

MARCH

2 – Stewardship Conference

5 – Rite of Election (Cathedral)

7 – Catholic Schools Dinner

9 – Catholic Charities Lenten Lunch (Quad Counties North)

11 – Men of Christ Conference

11 – Encuentro (Hispanic Men’s Encounter)

17 – Wisconsin Catholic Youth Rally (Catholic School Edition)

17 – Arise Worship Night

18 – Wisconsin Catholic Youth Rally (High School and Middle School)

21 – Catholic Charities Lenten Lunch (Tri Counties South)

25 – Asian Pacific Lenten Day of Reflection

28 – Catholic Charities Lenten Lunch (Lake Country)

29 – Pray, Reconcile, Rejoice – 12 Hours of Reconciliation

30-April 1 – Undone Women’s Conference

APRIL

2 – Palm Sunday

4 – Chrism Mass

6 – Holy Thursday

7 – Good Friday

8 – Easter Vigil

9 – Easter Sunday

22 – Ordination to the Transitional Diaconate

22 – Celebration of Catholic Scouting

MAY

2 – Blue Mass for those in Law Enforcement and First Responders

14 – Mother’s Day

17 – Arise Worship Night

20 – Ordination to the Priesthood

21 – Ascension of the Lord

28 – Pentecost Sunday

28 – Adult Confirmation

29 – Memorial Day

JUNE

10 – Archdiocesan Eucharistic Congress

12 – Pallium Scholarship Golf Outing and Benefit

16 – World Day of Prayer for Priests

18 – Father’s Day

18 – Ballpark Day of Faith

JULY

4 – Independence Day

22 – Arise Family Day

22 – Arise Worship Night

AUGUST

15 – Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary

24-26 – Catechetical Conference

SEPTEMBER

4 – Labor Day

22 – Arise Worship Night

23 – Hispanic Ministry Conference

OCTOBER

5 – Red Mass – St. Thomas More Society

6 – Saint Francis de Sales Seminary Dinner

12 – Archdiocesan Vatican II Awards

14 – Sal Y Luz Hispanic Youth Encuentro

15 – Asian-Pacific Islander Unity Mass

18 – White Mass for those who work in Healthcare

21 – Catholic Schools Walk

22 – World Mission Sunday

NOVEMBER

1 – All Saints Day

2 – All Souls Day

4 – Women of Christ

4 – Gema de Dios

5-11 – Vocation Awareness Week

11 – Inheritance Conference

23 – Thanksgiving Day

DECEMBER

3 – First Sunday of Advent

8 – Feast of the Immaculate Conception

12 – Our Lady of Guadalupe

15-23 – Simbang Gabi

24 – Christmas Eve

25 – Christmas Day

31 – New Year’s Eve

Note: This is a sampling of events in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee for 2023. Dates are subject to change and events could be canceled.